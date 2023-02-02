ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
6abc

Kirk Cousins helps NFC pull out Pro Bowl Games victory

LAS VEGAS -- The revamped Pro Bowl Games didn't feature any tackling, but the flag football contests -- as well as the skills competitions -- provided plenty of competitive drama. The NFC captured honor as the winner of the Pro Bowl Games, 35-33, led by a strong performance fromMinnesota Vikings...
6abc

Eagles' Sirianni: 'Chip' on shoulder after not being retained by Andy Reid

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was let go by Andy Reid when Reid took over as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2012 season. And although Sirianni -- Kansas City's wide receivers coach at the time -- said he was appreciative of how Reid handled the situation, he acknowledged that not being retained as a part of Reid's staff was a motivating force for him.
6abc

Philadelphia's Rocky statue has cursed the Eagles' opponents

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but Chiefs fans should be wary about participating in any pregame antics involving Philly's Rocky Balboa statue. Over the past several years, the nearly 9-foot-tall figure has been the subject of pregame dress-up by opposing fans. But...
6abc

Lurie: Jalen Hurts has nothing left to prove for extension

PHOENIX -- Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said Monday that Jalen Hurts is "just what we're looking for" when asked about the prospects of initiating contract extension talks with the quarterback's agent at some point. "I don't think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],"...
6abc

Furkan Korkmaz requests trade from 76ers, sources say

Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade, league sources confirmed to ESPN. Korkmaz, 25, has played in 25 games this season and is on pace to appear in the fewest games in any of his six NBA seasons since his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-7 wing, a career 35.4% 3-point shooter, has played in three of Philadelphia's past 12 games -- and for less than three minutes in each.
6abc

Honoring Bert Bell, the first owner of the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nondescript gravesite at a cemetery in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania is the final resting place of Bert Bell, the founder of the Philadelphia Eagles. The only reason we at Action News knew about this piece of Philadelphia sports history comes courtesy of Tom Madorna of Swarthmore. And the...
6abc

Tatum and Embiid clash in Boston-Philadelphia matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (34-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-16, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet when Boston squares off against Philadelphia. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
