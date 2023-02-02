Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
6abc
Kirk Cousins helps NFC pull out Pro Bowl Games victory
LAS VEGAS -- The revamped Pro Bowl Games didn't feature any tackling, but the flag football contests -- as well as the skills competitions -- provided plenty of competitive drama. The NFC captured honor as the winner of the Pro Bowl Games, 35-33, led by a strong performance fromMinnesota Vikings...
6abc
Eagles' Sirianni: 'Chip' on shoulder after not being retained by Andy Reid
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was let go by Andy Reid when Reid took over as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2012 season. And although Sirianni -- Kansas City's wide receivers coach at the time -- said he was appreciative of how Reid handled the situation, he acknowledged that not being retained as a part of Reid's staff was a motivating force for him.
6abc
Philadelphia's Rocky statue has cursed the Eagles' opponents
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but Chiefs fans should be wary about participating in any pregame antics involving Philly's Rocky Balboa statue. Over the past several years, the nearly 9-foot-tall figure has been the subject of pregame dress-up by opposing fans. But...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
6abc
'Touchdown for Kids' Health': Eagles fans can support the team while raising funds for CHOP
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans - you can show your support for your team while also raising money for a great cause. The children's hospitals of the two Super Bowl teams are in a friendly competition of their own as everyone counts down to the big game. Children's Hospital of...
6abc
Lurie: Jalen Hurts has nothing left to prove for extension
PHOENIX -- Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said Monday that Jalen Hurts is "just what we're looking for" when asked about the prospects of initiating contract extension talks with the quarterback's agent at some point. "I don't think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],"...
6abc
Furkan Korkmaz requests trade from 76ers, sources say
Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade, league sources confirmed to ESPN. Korkmaz, 25, has played in 25 games this season and is on pace to appear in the fewest games in any of his six NBA seasons since his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-7 wing, a career 35.4% 3-point shooter, has played in three of Philadelphia's past 12 games -- and for less than three minutes in each.
6abc
'Not there yet': Tortorella illustrates Flyers' rebuild to fans
Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday saying while he's pleased by the team's effort, the organization has work to do to fulfill his vision. "I'm not going to lie to you -- and I want to be clear about this -- we're not...
6abc
Honoring Bert Bell, the first owner of the Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nondescript gravesite at a cemetery in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania is the final resting place of Bert Bell, the founder of the Philadelphia Eagles. The only reason we at Action News knew about this piece of Philadelphia sports history comes courtesy of Tom Madorna of Swarthmore. And the...
6abc
Go inside the 'Locker Room' -- an enormous Eagles man cave in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pennsylvania -- Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni is now in his 69th year as an Eagles fan and says he's loved every minute of it. So much so, that he took his and his wife's retirement money about 18 years ago and decided to build his enormous man cave he calls the "Locker Room."
6abc
Tatum and Embiid clash in Boston-Philadelphia matchup
Philadelphia 76ers (34-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-16, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet when Boston squares off against Philadelphia. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
