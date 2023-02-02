ATLANTA — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen getting on his school bus but never made it home. Janari Morrison was last seen boarding his bus at Young Middle School Tuesday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department alert. He was leaving for school from his home on Bent Creek Way SW. His neighborhood is off Campbellton Road, not far from the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO