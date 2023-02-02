ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
Lansing Daily

Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police

A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Missing in Georgia | Atlanta 12-year-old last seen boarding school bus is missing, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen getting on his school bus but never made it home. Janari Morrison was last seen boarding his bus at Young Middle School Tuesday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department alert. He was leaving for school from his home on Bent Creek Way SW. His neighborhood is off Campbellton Road, not far from the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop

A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy