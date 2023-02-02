Read full article on original website
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.
SWAT standoff near Doraville elementary school over, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A standoff at a home in Doraville near Hightower Elementary School has ended with a suspect in custody, according to Doraville Police. Officers said a gunman was barricaded in the home, which is on Tilly Road and Valley Stream Drive. Police said they were first...
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County man uses checkout scam to pay Kool-Aid price for Legos, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a suspect they say hit up multiple Dollar General stores across the county swiping Kool-Aid packets at the register in order to take home bags of Legos for a much cheaper price. Deputies said the crime happened on Jan. 26....
3 charged after 19-year-old found dead at Douglasville hotel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police arrested three people after a 19-year-old was killed at an area hotel Sunday. Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 35, and Dorian Edmonds, 34, are charged with the murder of Dajyon Moore. Officers were called to Royal Inn and Suites off Duralee Lane for and...
Missing in Georgia | Atlanta 12-year-old last seen boarding school bus is missing, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen getting on his school bus but never made it home. Janari Morrison was last seen boarding his bus at Young Middle School Tuesday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department alert. He was leaving for school from his home on Bent Creek Way SW. His neighborhood is off Campbellton Road, not far from the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.
fox5atlanta.com
Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces
JONESBORO, Ga. - Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday. "I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes....
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
Man Stashed Chicken Wings, Cocaine And More In Bushes Outside of Jail
A man has been charged with trying to sneak a large number of items into a DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia. Deputies at the jail say they spotted 45-year-old Michael Anthony Dixon leaving the area near the jail's lobby carrying a box cutter, which prompted a search of the area by deputies.
wbrc.com
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Osiel Guevara, a Rockdale County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of coming to Alabama to try and meet an underage girl. He was arrested on January 24. Pleasant Grove police tell us they believe Guevara met the girl on the online gaming platform Roblox....
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Runaway 17-year-old Douglas County girl missing for weeks
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Douglas County need your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who ran away from home over a month ago. Officials say 17-year-old Brooke Elizabeth Mae Cordray was last seen at her home in Douglas County on Dec. 15, 2022. The missing girl is...
accesswdun.com
Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop
A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
Push to curb gangs' influence in Georgia hits close for Griffin family
GRIFFIN, Ga. — On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new effort in the state to crack down on criminal gangs who officials said are responsible for a large percentage of crime. The governor and state officials, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is tasked with investigating many...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
Police investigating after human remains found off side of highway in Gwinnett County
Investigators have not said how long they believe the body has been at the location.
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
SWAT standoff ends peacefully hours after man barricades himself inside DeKalb house, police say
Police say they were initially called to the home for a dispute among friends.
atlantanewsfirst.com
7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The attorney for a family whose 7-year-old daughter reportedly drowned over the weekend is calling for better protection around the lake where the incident occurred. Nasir Williams told Atlanta News First it’s too much to even look at the lake outside his bedroom window...
