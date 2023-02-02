MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three local GameStop stores in Memphis were targeted in a series of burglaries. The first burglary took place on February 1 at the GameStop located on 7539 Winchester road. Video surveillance shows a sedan backing into the front doors of the business. Five suspects dressed in hooded jackets then entered the business and stole seven PS5 gaming consoles. There’s no more information available.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO