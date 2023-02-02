Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Black Love Live happening Valentines Day at the Orpheum. She...
actionnews5.com
Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson from Malco Theatres has confirmed that the company will not be following the ticket pricing change announced by AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain. On Monday, AMC unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie...
actionnews5.com
USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
actionnews5.com
Local Memphis video game stores targeted in a series of burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three local GameStop stores in Memphis were targeted in a series of burglaries. The first burglary took place on February 1 at the GameStop located on 7539 Winchester road. Video surveillance shows a sedan backing into the front doors of the business. Five suspects dressed in hooded jackets then entered the business and stole seven PS5 gaming consoles. There’s no more information available.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian killed on I-240 and Walnut Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed walking on I-240 Tuesday night. Memphis police say the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle at I-240 just north of Walnut Grove Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. According to TDOT, the incident happened...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead on Staten Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting took place on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. on Staten Avenue near Hollywood Street. MPD says they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were on the scene for at...
actionnews5.com
Update: Police cancel traffic alert in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is reopening all lanes of traffic at the intersection of Clearbrook Street and Winchester Road. Police say the intersection was closed due to an investigation.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years. Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years....
actionnews5.com
Juvenile, man injured after shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Raleigh left two people injured on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive off of James Road. A juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur with minor injuries, and a man was taken to...
actionnews5.com
One dead in Saturday night shooting near East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on the street of Kruger Road at 9:30 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Showboats’ 2023 USFL schedule released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats have their 2023 schedule finalized. The new Showboats will kick off their season on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Stars. The Showboats are part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022. The Showboats name harkens...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police investigating homicide case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis police are investigating a homicide that took place on February 5. The authorities received a call that a man had been shot near a home on S.L. Henry Street near South Walker Street. Officers later identified the man as Kaveyon Caruthers, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on the scene to tend to Caruthers, but he did not survive his injuries.
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announces latest candidacy for office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Mayor of Memphis Dr. Willie Herenton, 82, has announced that he is running as a candidate for Mayor’s Office in 2023. Herenton announced his latest candidacy via Facebook and wrote the following statement to the citizens of Memphis:. On Oct. 3, 1991, Herenton became...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
actionnews5.com
MPD and MFD Chiefs called to present reform proposals at Memphis City Council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat were called before Memphis City Council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. The request was made by Chairwoman, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, for both chiefs to present department reform proposals, following the death of Tyre...
actionnews5.com
MPD chief requests decertification of 5 former officers; documents say 1 sent photos of Nichols on the ground to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has sent a request to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission for the decertification of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Newly-acquired documents detail the policy violations that warrant this request,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis city council meets to address inappropriate police behavior
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will meet on Tuesday. The meeting comes as six Memphis Police Department officers and three Memphis Fire employees were fired for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. The Memphis City Council is expected to take action in response to what...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Victim injured in shooting on I-240 near Perkins Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:32 p.m. in the area of I-240 and Perkins Road. Police say a victim was located and suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
actionnews5.com
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation. Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.
