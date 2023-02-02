ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

County Golf Tour

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VWxm_0kaQInC800
Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 2, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – The road to determining this season’s Calhoun County Player of the Year starts at Silver Lakes.

The Calhoun County Golf Tour kicks off its 17th season May 6-7 with the RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship and basically follows an every-other-week schedule. There are eight tournaments for player points that conclude with the 87th Calhoun County Championship in its traditional mid-August slot at Anniston Municipal.

Silver Lakes also will be the site of the traditional season opener, the County Two-Man, April 1-2.

“I always look forward it,” Tour co-director Jeremy McGatha said. “This is our 17th year, I can’t believe it’s flown by this fast.”

Here is the 2023 County Tour schedule as well as some other tournaments of note.

CALHOUN COUNTY GOLF TOUR
May 6-7 – RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship
May 20-21 – Gadsden City Championship, Twin Bridges
June 2-4 – Wilfred Galbraith Anniston CC Invitational
June 24-25 – Anniston City Championship, Cane Creek
July 8-9 – Oxford City Championship, Cider Ridge
July 22-23 – Etowah County Open, Links at Briarmeade
July 29-30 – Pine Hill Invitational
Aug. 19-20 – 87th Calhoun County Championship, Anniston Municipal

OTHER TOURNAMENTS OF NOTE
Feb. 11 – Deep Freeze, Silver Lakes
Feb. 25 – White Plains Golf Fundraiser, Pine Hill
April 1-2 – Calhoun County Two Man, Silver Lakes
April 14-16 – Gadsden CC Invitational
May 4 – U.S. Open qualifier, Silver Lakes
May 15-16 – AHSAA State Championship, RTJ-Grand National
June 7-10 – State Amateur, CC of Mobile
June 17-18 – Parent-Child, Anniston CC
July 17 – Drive, Chip & Putt Local Qualifying, Silver Lakes
July 25-27 – Alabama Open, Capitol Hill-Legislator
Aug. 5-6 – Catfish Classic, Coosa Pines
Sept. 9-10 – Buddy Moore Charity Classic, Anniston Municipal
Sept. 15-17 – Sunny King Charity Classic
Oct. 6-8 – State Mid-Amateur, Gadsden CC [read more sports stories…]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Dega Does It

Handley, AL – Talladega girls rally from 12-point halftime deficit, become first team to eliminate Anniston in area in Bullock’s 18-year tenure as head coach Girls Class 4A, Area 8 tournament Monday Talladega 41, Anniston 34 Handley 58, Munford 15 Thursday Championship Handley vs. Talladega, 6 p.m. By Joe Medley Rebecca Williams and Eddie Bullock shared […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Plant Sale at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, February 16th the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host their monthly Plant Sale from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Third Thursday is Plant Sale Day! Support the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens and your green thumb by purchasing plants. They have a variety of trees, shrubs, native species, tropicals, and more!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/30/2023 to 2/05/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/30/2023 to 2/05/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1063 calls for service. There were 96 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 51 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 26 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 289 traffic stops, and 77 traffic citations. 20 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

An Enchanted Builders Ball Celebrating 30 Years of Service Comes to Anniston

Aniston, AL – Saturday, February 11th at 6:00 pm will be a special evening for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity. Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity has been serving the community for 30 years and they are ready to celebrate! Join them for the second annual fundraising ball on February 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for a night that attendees’s won’t soon forget! Tickets are $60 and tables for 8 are $400.The price of tickets includes food, adult beverages, and of course, a great time. This black-tie event is sure to sell out fast, so don’t miss out! Proceeds from this event will go towards building a home for a deserving family in the program. This is a 21-and-over event.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Stats Show Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/29/2023 -2/5/2023. There were a total of 266 answered calls for service. There were 47 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were five felony arrest made and 16 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 96 traffic stops, and 25 citations/written warnings issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fire Department Reports Fatality at House Fire

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department have released that the Oxford Fire Department is working the scene of a house fire on Boozer Drive. At this time it is confirmed there is one fatality. Please avoid this area while first responders are on scene. More information will be released soon.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Holds Black History Month Art Contest

Jacksonville, AL – The city of Jacksonville shared that they were proud to announce their Black History Month youth art contest. This year’s theme is “Reflections on Black History,” which should allow for a wide range of interpretations. Winners will receive gift cards and all art will be displayed at the Black History Month program Feb. 19!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Creature Feature at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host their Creature Feature. Did you know that the Anniston Museums and Gardens is home to a variety of live reptiles, mammals, and birds? Make plans to join them in the exhibit halls on the second Saturday of each month between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to meet and learn about one of the animal ambassadors. You never know who will be featured!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Free Tax Services Offered in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The United Way of East Alabama through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, is a service designed for low and moderate-income individuals and families to promote and support free tax preparation service.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Local Church to Host Tacky Prom Ladies Night

Oxford, AL – On Friday, February 10th the Life Church at Oxford will host a Tacky Prom Ladies Night at 6:00 pm. All ladies from the youth and up are invited to have a great time at Tacky Prom. The invite stated, “Come dressed up however you want to, we just want to have some fun! Bring a finger-food, BRING A FRIEND, and bring a picture of yourself from the 80s or 90s if you have one.”
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Forgotten Figures: Black History Month at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, February 12th from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm the Berman Museum, part of the Anniston Museums and Gardens, will host a Forgotten Figures program. Celebrate Black History Month with the Berman Museum as they focus on the lives of significant figures in the Black community. Join them as they remember individuals whose actions helped bring about positive change in the world through an informative presentation and up-close artifacts from the museum’s collection.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU Crime Stats – January 2023

Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information. Date/Time Reported Date/Time Occurred Nature (Classification) Case Number (Case Disposition) General Location On/Off JSU 01/30/2023 16:32 01/09/2023 12:00 01/30/2023 16:32 Theft of Property 012300059- Closed Crow Hall […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lorrie Morgan at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, February 9th at 7:00 pm Lorrie Morgan will perform live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Lorrie Morgan has made more than forty chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number-one singles: “Five Minutes”, “What Part of No”, and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength”, and eleven additional top-ten hits. Morgan has recorded in collaboration with her father, as well as Keith Whitley, Jon Randall, Sammy Kershaw, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, the New World Philharmonic, and Pam Tillis. She has toured with George Jones and shared a stage with Jerry Lee Lewis, newly inducted into the Country Music Hall Fame along with Keith Whitley. Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy