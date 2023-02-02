Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 2, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – The road to determining this season’s Calhoun County Player of the Year starts at Silver Lakes.

The Calhoun County Golf Tour kicks off its 17th season May 6-7 with the RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship and basically follows an every-other-week schedule. There are eight tournaments for player points that conclude with the 87th Calhoun County Championship in its traditional mid-August slot at Anniston Municipal.

Silver Lakes also will be the site of the traditional season opener, the County Two-Man, April 1-2.

“I always look forward it,” Tour co-director Jeremy McGatha said. “This is our 17th year, I can’t believe it’s flown by this fast.”

Here is the 2023 County Tour schedule as well as some other tournaments of note.

CALHOUN COUNTY GOLF TOUR

May 6-7 – RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship

May 20-21 – Gadsden City Championship, Twin Bridges

June 2-4 – Wilfred Galbraith Anniston CC Invitational

June 24-25 – Anniston City Championship, Cane Creek

July 8-9 – Oxford City Championship, Cider Ridge

July 22-23 – Etowah County Open, Links at Briarmeade

July 29-30 – Pine Hill Invitational

Aug. 19-20 – 87th Calhoun County Championship, Anniston Municipal

OTHER TOURNAMENTS OF NOTE

Feb. 11 – Deep Freeze, Silver Lakes

Feb. 25 – White Plains Golf Fundraiser, Pine Hill

April 1-2 – Calhoun County Two Man, Silver Lakes

April 14-16 – Gadsden CC Invitational

May 4 – U.S. Open qualifier, Silver Lakes

May 15-16 – AHSAA State Championship, RTJ-Grand National

June 7-10 – State Amateur, CC of Mobile

June 17-18 – Parent-Child, Anniston CC

July 17 – Drive, Chip & Putt Local Qualifying, Silver Lakes

July 25-27 – Alabama Open, Capitol Hill-Legislator

Aug. 5-6 – Catfish Classic, Coosa Pines

Sept. 9-10 – Buddy Moore Charity Classic, Anniston Municipal

Sept. 15-17 – Sunny King Charity Classic

Oct. 6-8 – State Mid-Amateur, Gadsden CC [read more sports stories…]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE