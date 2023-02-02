County Golf Tour
Calhoun County, AL – The road to determining this season’s Calhoun County Player of the Year starts at Silver Lakes.
The Calhoun County Golf Tour kicks off its 17th season May 6-7 with the RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship and basically follows an every-other-week schedule. There are eight tournaments for player points that conclude with the 87th Calhoun County Championship in its traditional mid-August slot at Anniston Municipal.
Silver Lakes also will be the site of the traditional season opener, the County Two-Man, April 1-2.
“I always look forward it,” Tour co-director Jeremy McGatha said. “This is our 17th year, I can’t believe it’s flown by this fast.”
Here is the 2023 County Tour schedule as well as some other tournaments of note.
CALHOUN COUNTY GOLF TOUR
May 6-7 – RTJ-Silver Lakes Championship
May 20-21 – Gadsden City Championship, Twin Bridges
June 2-4 – Wilfred Galbraith Anniston CC Invitational
June 24-25 – Anniston City Championship, Cane Creek
July 8-9 – Oxford City Championship, Cider Ridge
July 22-23 – Etowah County Open, Links at Briarmeade
July 29-30 – Pine Hill Invitational
Aug. 19-20 – 87th Calhoun County Championship, Anniston Municipal
OTHER TOURNAMENTS OF NOTE
Feb. 11 – Deep Freeze, Silver Lakes
Feb. 25 – White Plains Golf Fundraiser, Pine Hill
April 1-2 – Calhoun County Two Man, Silver Lakes
April 14-16 – Gadsden CC Invitational
May 4 – U.S. Open qualifier, Silver Lakes
May 15-16 – AHSAA State Championship, RTJ-Grand National
June 7-10 – State Amateur, CC of Mobile
June 17-18 – Parent-Child, Anniston CC
July 17 – Drive, Chip & Putt Local Qualifying, Silver Lakes
July 25-27 – Alabama Open, Capitol Hill-Legislator
Aug. 5-6 – Catfish Classic, Coosa Pines
Sept. 9-10 – Buddy Moore Charity Classic, Anniston Municipal
Sept. 15-17 – Sunny King Charity Classic
Oct. 6-8 – State Mid-Amateur, Gadsden CC [read more sports stories…]
