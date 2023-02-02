ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Legend Backs Pete Rose for Hall of Fame, Calls Out Hypocrisy

By Dustin Schutte
 5 days ago
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A Hall of Fame baseball player is voicing support for Pete Rose to join him in Cooperstown. Rod Carew, who earned 18 All-Star selections during his incredible career on the diamond, says it’s time Rose be inducted.

Carew took to social media to voice his support for Rose, who has been snubbed by the Hall of Fame for decades because of gambling. The seven-time AL batting champion pointed out the hypocrisy with legalized sports gambling and Rose’s continued punishment.

“It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical,” Carew tweeted. “How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium?”

Rose spent a majority of his MLB career in Cincinnati, playing for the Reds from 1963-78 and then again from 1984-86. He also was the manager from 1984-89.

“If they can embrace gambling to the level of putting it in the stadium they can forgive Pete and recognize him for the Great he is,” Carew said. “That’s the point.”

Rose amassed 4,256 hits, earned 17 All-Star nods and won three World Series titles during his brilliant career. But betting on baseball has continued to be a talking point among those unwilling to give their vote towards his Hall of Fame candidacy.

As time goes on, more and more people believe Rose deserves to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Maybe one day he’ll get the stamp of approval.

Philadelphia Phillies Honor 1980 World Series Team, Pete Rose

During the 2022 MLB regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted a celebration to honor the 1980 World Series team. That ceremony included Pete Rose, a member of the championship squad.

Before honoring the team, the Phillies released a statement regarding Rose’s inclusion.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” the statement read. “Everyone wants Pete to be part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him. In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner’s Office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

That season, Rose posted a .282 batting average with 64 RBIs. He earned one of his 17 All-Star appearances, as well.

