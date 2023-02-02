Manchester United Release Statement On Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have released a statement on Mason Greenwood.

On the morning of Thursday the 2nd of February the Crown Prosecution Service of the United Kingdom released the following statement regarding Mason Greenwood. It reads "Mason Greenwood was charged in October 2022 with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm."

"A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors ." A CPS spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case."

IMAGO / PA Images

“We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

Manchester United then released a statement of their own, it reads "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps."

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Greenwood will remain unavailable for training or games while it takes place."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon