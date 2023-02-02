Read full article on original website
Antonia Warren
4d ago
That’s what he want to do, not interested in winning, just out doing everyone else. Egos screwed up!
Reply(1)
7
Joe
3d ago
No. It shouldn’t count. Kareem played 3 years in college. LeBron wasn’t ever in college. Subtract the points from the first three years.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
sportszion.com
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Kyrie Irving Reveals His True Feelings On Joining Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving's initial reaction to blockbuster trade.
“He’s gonna regret leaving the Warriors” - Jalen Rose reacts to Kevin Durant’s biggest ‘What If’ amid Kyrie Irving’s trade fiasco
Jalen Rose gets real on Kevin Durant's 'What If' after Irving decides to get traded to the Mavericks
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't seen much improvement from Jordan Poole this season.
"He called every single foul!” - Kobe Bryant recalled playing 1-on-1 against Magic Johnson
Kobe Bryant talked about his only 1-on-1 game against Magic Johnson during a live TV appearance
"He's official! But..." - Allen Iverson points out one thing Steph Curry doesn't do better than his father Dell
Allen Iverson heaped praise on Steph Curry’s incredible skills but he is certain Dell was better in one lethal shooting tactic
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thesource.com
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee
Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Sporting News
Yes, LeBron James is the GOAT scorer: Why career points & stats make case over Jordan, Kareem, Kobe, Wilt & more
Death, taxes and LeBron James haters. Even after James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, TV shows, podcasts, feature articles, TikToks and ChatGPT blog posts will attempt — poorly — to diminish this historic accomplishment. They'll say he's a compiler and that it speaks...
LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."
LeBron James finally calls himself as the NBA GOAT, as he gets close to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Tom Brady is already getting weird with it in retirement.
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
"I'd average 50 rebounds like Wilt" — Ben Wallace refutes the argument that centers like him wouldn't exist in today's game
Ben Wallace shuts down critics who believe he'd be a non-factor in today's league.
The Classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Returns This Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly brought back the classic Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, the sneaker is releasing again soon. Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is returning to retailers before month’s end. As the name of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for NBA...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 9