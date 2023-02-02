Read full article on original website
Gene Mattin (1955-2023)
Gene Herbert Mattin, age 67, of Delta, peacefully passed away at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Sunday morning February 5, 2023. He was born in Wauseon on October 6, 1955 to the late Robert E. Mattin and Peggy (Todd) Krieger-Mattin. During his working career, Gene was a forklift operator; first at...
Kay Wolf (1942-2023)
Kay Ellen (Wisman) Wolf, 80, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. She was born on March 25, 1942, in Montpelier to Lloyd and Ruth (Waterston) Wisman. Kay was a graduate of Montpelier High School. Kay worked for CHWC as a unit...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Luc Borojevich (Swanton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Swanton basketball player Luc Borojevich. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Tues., Feb. 7 through Thurs., Feb. 9, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 12:30...
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Called For Regarding Chesterfield School Demolition Project
CREAGER … Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager gives a presentation to the commissioners regarding Ditch 2150 – Swancreek Township. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 31st. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
“I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me. And I gladly stand up next to you, and defend her still today, ‘cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God Bless The U.S.A.”
February BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Spangler Candy Company
JANUARY RECIPIENTS … Pictured in front of the newly painted water tower are: Bill Martin-President of Spangler Candy Company, Kirk Vashaw-CEO of Spangler Candy Company, and Russ Davies-President of Bryan Development Foundation. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) has announced that Spangler Candy Company is the recipient of...
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
Temporary Road Closure Near Delta
State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
High School Basketball Roundup For February 6, 2023
BRYAN – Reese Grothaus connected on five three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Bryan past Lake 67-31. Kaille Thiel was also in double figures for Bryan (19-2) with six buckets and two free throws for 14.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
