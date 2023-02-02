Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force’s number two chaplain removed for ‘leadership shortfalls’
The second-highest ranking religious leader in the Air Force was recently removed from his post due to a “pattern of leadership shortfalls,” according to the Air Force. Brig. Gen. James Daniel Brantingham, the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, who had been in his role for just over a year, was removed from his position on the last day of January for a “loss of confidence” in his abilities, according to Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley.
MilitaryTimes
National Guard grapples with suicide rate
Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or at...
MilitaryTimes
These recommendations could help transitioning service members
With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
MilitaryTimes
Oracle exec: VA health records overhaul is only real option for vets
Developers of the embattled electronic health records system that Veterans Affairs officials hope to deploy in coming years are pushing back against accusations the software is an unfixable failure, asserting instead that it represents the only reasonable path ahead for veteran patients. In a message posted Friday, Oracle Executive Vice...
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
MilitaryTimes
As fighter jets closed in on Chinese balloon, hobbyists were listening
The extraordinary scene of U.S. fighter jets getting ready to strike a Chinese balloon had many people along the Carolina coast straining their necks and pointing their smartphones to the sky to capture the moment of impact. But a group of aviation enthusiasts was, instead, intently scanning radio frequencies for...
MilitaryTimes
Navy launches Chinese surveillance balloon salvage operation
The U.S. Navy kicked off its week by gathering the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon Monday, after a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The U.S. first detected the high altitude surveillance balloon on Jan. 28, and U.S. leaders claim...
MilitaryTimes
13 thoughts China’s balloon (probably) had while floating over America
The Chinese spy balloon that took its American journey last week has finally ended. While floating over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, it rose (quite literally) to prominence among the American public, prompting political outrage, 24/7 watch parties, and, of course, the generation of thousands upon thousands of memes. And while...
MilitaryTimes
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological...
MilitaryTimes
‘Everything and the kitchen sink:’ USAF plots new refueling tanker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force wants its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, dubbed KC-Z, to be flying and reach initial operational capability by 2040. According to a request for information the Air Force posted online Jan. 31, the service plans to start conducting an analysis of alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October, and wants to hear what the defense industry might have in mind for it. Industry has until March 2 to submit its responses.
MilitaryTimes
Tech whizzes and CEOs find homes in Corps’ new Reserve innovation unit
Sgt. William Treseder had been out of the Marine Corps for a decade when he heard about the Marine Innovation Unit ― a Reserve unit that seeks to connect the Corps with the latest in innovation as it overhauls the force. After his time on active duty, which included...
