The second-highest ranking religious leader in the Air Force was recently removed from his post due to a “pattern of leadership shortfalls,” according to the Air Force. Brig. Gen. James Daniel Brantingham, the Air Force deputy chief of chaplains, who had been in his role for just over a year, was removed from his position on the last day of January for a “loss of confidence” in his abilities, according to Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO