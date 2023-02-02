Read full article on original website
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Kay Wolf (1942-2023)
Kay Ellen (Wisman) Wolf, 80, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. She was born on March 25, 1942, in Montpelier to Lloyd and Ruth (Waterston) Wisman. Kay was a graduate of Montpelier High School. Kay worked for CHWC as a unit...
Gene Mattin (1955-2023)
Gene Herbert Mattin, age 67, of Delta, peacefully passed away at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Sunday morning February 5, 2023. He was born in Wauseon on October 6, 1955 to the late Robert E. Mattin and Peggy (Todd) Krieger-Mattin. During his working career, Gene was a forklift operator; first at...
Wauseon @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball
DELTA – The remedy when facing a 2-3 zone defense is three-point shooting, which the Wauseon Indians did plenty of on Friday night at Delta High School. Wauseon went 10/21 from beyond the arc led by seven from Tyson Rodriguez to cruise to a 54-31 win in a matchup of teams tied for the top spot in the league entering the game.
February BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Spangler Candy Company
JANUARY RECIPIENTS … Pictured in front of the newly painted water tower are: Bill Martin-President of Spangler Candy Company, Kirk Vashaw-CEO of Spangler Candy Company, and Russ Davies-President of Bryan Development Foundation. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) has announced that Spangler Candy Company is the recipient of...
Charles Green (1938-2023)
Charles William Green, 84, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio. Charlie was born May 1, 1938, in Williams County, Ohio, son of the late Hubert C. and Irene C. (Dominique) Green. He was a 1956 graduate of West Unity High School. He served in the United States Army Reserve.
High School Basketball Roundup For February 6, 2023
BRYAN – Reese Grothaus connected on five three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Bryan past Lake 67-31. Kaille Thiel was also in double figures for Bryan (19-2) with six buckets and two free throws for 14.
Hilltop @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – Hilltop didn’t let history repeat itself on Thursday night at Stryker High School. After surrendering a 13-point lead at halftime in their non-conference meeting with the Panthers in December (a 40-37 loss), Hilltop led by six at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half for a 48-34 win.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Luc Borojevich (Swanton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Swanton basketball player Luc Borojevich. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Edon @ North Central Boys Varsity Basketball
PIONEER – Two free throws from Carter Kiess gave Edon a 51-50 lead with 2:28 left in the game. But Joey Burt then took over, scoring North Central’s next six points, as North Central topped Edon 57-54. First, he scored on a layup off a steal to put North Central up 52-51. Next, he knocked down a short jumper to give the Eagles a three-point lead at 54-51.
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Called For Regarding Chesterfield School Demolition Project
CREAGER … Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager gives a presentation to the commissioners regarding Ditch 2150 – Swancreek Township. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 31st. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
Temporary Road Closure Near Delta
State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
