thevillagereporter.com
Kay Wolf (1942-2023)
Kay Ellen (Wisman) Wolf, 80, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. She was born on March 25, 1942, in Montpelier to Lloyd and Ruth (Waterston) Wisman. Kay was a graduate of Montpelier High School. Kay worked for CHWC as a unit...
thevillagereporter.com
Dolores Franzdorf (1941-2023)
Dolores A. Franzdorf, 81, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dolores was born September 4, 1941 in Wauseon, Ohio, daughter of the late Dennis R. and Lorene A. (Walsh) Wieland. She was a 1959 graduate of Stryker High School....
thevillagereporter.com
Gene Mattin (1955-2023)
Gene Herbert Mattin, age 67, of Delta, peacefully passed away at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Sunday morning February 5, 2023. He was born in Wauseon on October 6, 1955 to the late Robert E. Mattin and Peggy (Todd) Krieger-Mattin. During his working career, Gene was a forklift operator; first at...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bids Called For Regarding Chesterfield School Demolition Project
CREAGER … Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager gives a presentation to the commissioners regarding Ditch 2150 – Swancreek Township. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 31st. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Tues., Feb. 7 through Thurs., Feb. 9, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 12:30...
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
thevillagereporter.com
Temporary Road Closure Near Delta
State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Children Services looking for people to be foster parents
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Children Services is looking for people to open up their homes and hearts to some kids in need of a stable situation. Saturday, they held an informational session about becoming a foster parent at Biggby Coffee. Officials at children's services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially with the significant increase in mental health and substance use issues in the community. The agency wants to have foster homes available to provide a home and support to kids that need it.
thevillagereporter.com
February BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Spangler Candy Company
JANUARY RECIPIENTS … Pictured in front of the newly painted water tower are: Bill Martin-President of Spangler Candy Company, Kirk Vashaw-CEO of Spangler Candy Company, and Russ Davies-President of Bryan Development Foundation. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) has announced that Spangler Candy Company is the recipient of...
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
thevillagereporter.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
“I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me. And I gladly stand up next to you, and defend her still today, ‘cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God Bless The U.S.A.”
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Luc Borojevich (Swanton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Swanton basketball player Luc Borojevich. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Enter Exit 4 to make an escape
LIMA — A new business in Lima is offering the opportunity to make an escape without ever leaving town. Exit 4 is accepting bookings at the Lima location at 2062 N. Cable Road. Hours are Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m.
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
