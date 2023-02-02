LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Children Services is looking for people to open up their homes and hearts to some kids in need of a stable situation. Saturday, they held an informational session about becoming a foster parent at Biggby Coffee. Officials at children's services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially with the significant increase in mental health and substance use issues in the community. The agency wants to have foster homes available to provide a home and support to kids that need it.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO