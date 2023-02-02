Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
Lakers star LeBron James gets NBA Twitter going crazy after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark that has stood for more than three decades. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter went wild for the historic feat that many thought they won’t be able to see in their lifetime.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Cam Thomas trades Nets must do to make Kevin Durant happy post-Kyrie Irving
Cam Thomas is balling for the Brooklyn Nets ever since Kyrie Irving’s departure, dropping back-to-back 40-point games and turning everyone’s attention to him. However, while many might want the team to keep him as Kyrie’s permanent replacement, it definitely makes sense if the franchise considers trading him as well.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade
Despite Joel Embiid’s monster effort on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell prey to the New York Knicks on the road, 108-97. Embiid exploited the Knicks’ defense for 31 points to go with 14 rebounds in 36 minutes. If only either of Embiid’s backups was even remotely close to his performance, the Sixers would have […] The post The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Suns’ stunning Kyrie Irving trade offer after Mavs deal, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA world on Sunday with their trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. It was reported that both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Phoenix Suns were potential finalists for an Irving trade and with each subsequent hour, details of those […] The post Suns’ stunning Kyrie Irving trade offer after Mavs deal, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
LeBron James passes fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in NBA history
With his 36th point of the night — and 38,388th of his career — 38-year-old LeBron James surpassed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. LeBron set the record on a fadeaway in the 3rd quarter of the Angeles Lakers game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. HISTORY. […] The post LeBron James passes fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson react to LeBron James pulling out ‘Headband Bron’ look in Lakers vs. Thunder
LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving. While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith […] The post Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
