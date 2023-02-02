ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

NSP now hiring Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN, NEB. — Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations,...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Celebrate World Wetlands Day with new Nebraska wetland resources

Nebraska Game and Parks, in collaboration with the Platte Basin Timelapse project, released expanded wetlands educational content on World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2. These new resources offer the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's five diverse wetland types, as well as grow one's understanding of their importance to the state, its people and its wildlife.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. school officials speak out against governor’s spending cap

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to further restrict spending by local school boards ran into opposition and concerns Wednesday from school district representatives. During a public hearing on Legislative Bill 589, education representatives, including Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, said his plan would take away local control of local education, place an “arbitrary” cap on school spending at a time when inflation is 7% and would hamstring districts from raising wages to address a shortage of teachers and other staff.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Neb. teacher shortage

LINCOLN — Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday

Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
WASHINGTON STATE
Panhandle Post

Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever

Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy