Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO