Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary.
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
NSP now hiring Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN, NEB. — Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations,...
Neb. lawmaker looks to streamline permits for food trucks
LINCOLN — A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature would cut red tape for food truck owners who face what State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said is a “patchwork of regulations.”. Legislative Bill 740 by Vargas would require the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to maintain a list of...
Neb. governor proposes $5M for mentoring, childhood literacy push
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday proposed spending $5 million a year in tax dollars to create a new competitive grant program to help long-established, youth-focused organizations recruit mentors for thousands of kids. The first focus of the new mentoring initiative would be on expanding the number...
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they're pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the halls...
Celebrate World Wetlands Day with new Nebraska wetland resources
Nebraska Game and Parks, in collaboration with the Platte Basin Timelapse project, released expanded wetlands educational content on World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2. These new resources offer the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's five diverse wetland types, as well as grow one's understanding of their importance to the state, its people and its wildlife.
Neb. school officials speak out against governor’s spending cap
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to further restrict spending by local school boards ran into opposition and concerns Wednesday from school district representatives. During a public hearing on Legislative Bill 589, education representatives, including Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, said his plan would take away local control of local education, place an “arbitrary” cap on school spending at a time when inflation is 7% and would hamstring districts from raising wages to address a shortage of teachers and other staff.
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Neb. Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
Tax season provides opportunity to support Nebraska wildlife conservation
Nebraskans receiving an income tax refund this year have an opportunity to support wildlife and habitat conservation. On Line 46 of the Nebraska state income tax form, 1040N, individuals may donate $1 or more of their tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, which is used to help several hundred species in Nebraska that are rare, endangered or threatened.
Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Neb. teacher shortage
LINCOLN — Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said...
New prison, 1,500 more beds recommended in Nebraska report
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday
Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
North Platte's Golden Spike Tower, Visit North Platte receive Neb. Tourism grants
Nebraska Tourism announced grant awards totaling $769,334 in the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant program's combined application cycle. The Commission received a total of 88 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,450,200.61 in funding. “The grant programs are designed to encourage communities in all corners of the state to market...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever
Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
🎙 Homeland Security officials discuss human trafficking, signs
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — As Human Trafficking Awareness month comes to an end people should continue to show awareness and know the signs of potential trafficking. Federal officials from the Department of Homeland Security made a presentation in St. Joseph. Unit Supervisor Scott Titus says one sign people may...
Proposal: Mo. financial advisers would be required to disclose social agenda
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Investors would have to be told their money is being invested to achieve a social goal under a new rule being proposed by the Missouri Secretary of State. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft claims some financial advisers have been investing client funds in accordance with social causes without consulting their clients.
