Headlines: Here Are Some Ways That Pop-Ups Can Protect Their Gear, According to a Smash Burger Master
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Mark Tripp, founder of the prime-grade smash burger pop-up Tripp Burgers, shared some tips about how popups can keep...
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
Eater
LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post
Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
theeastsiderla.com
$50,000 off El Sereno Traditional, $70,000 cut on Boyle Heights 2-on-a-Lot, $75,000 chop on Historic Filipinotown Fourplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. El Sereno Traditional: $50,000 off a four-bedroom home near Cal State L.A. Now asking $849,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy...
A Proposed City Ordinance Could Decimate Outdoor Dining in LA
It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic in the United States, yet the country’s reckoning with outdoor dining continues apace. This time, the saga is playing out in Los Angeles, where the city has proposed an outdoor-dining ordinance that has restaurant owners outraged, according to the Los Angeles Times. Up until now, the Al Fresco program had allowed restaurants to expand their operations, but the new law might undo some of that work, costing businesses thousands of dollars as they navigate city bureaucracy. “The pandemic alfresco permit was the most thoughtful working program this city has ever offered...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup
The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Renowned Journalist and LA Times Food Writer Barbara Hansen Has Died
Barbara Hansen, one of the first food writers to bring attention to international cuisines in Los Angeles through her work at the LA Times, and a James Beard award winner, died Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Hansen was 90 years old and still active, writing on her blog and posting recipes on Instagram up until the end of her life.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024
Once again I can't express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that's hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance " so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
LAPD Suspended Officer Who Obstructed L.A. TACO Reporter’s Vision While On Duty
A few days before 2022 ended, I received an email that stopped me in my tracks. It had no subject or body, just an eight-digit-long serial number and an attached pdf. The sender’s address was even spammier sounding:. “professionalStandardsBureauEvaluationSection”. I initially deleted it on reflex because it looked like...
theregistrysocal.com
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Prophet Michael with God’s On Fire with Deitrick Haddon
Prophet Michael is an Urban Contemporary Gospel Rap Artist from Los Angeles, California with a soulful spirit. He has been blessed with A Powerful Prophetic, Music Ministry that he has shared with the world. He’s a 2016 Nominee-Song Collaboration-(IGARA) Jacksonville, FL. and 2008 Luminosity Award Nominee for Gospel Hip Hop of The Year-2008-Founder: Legendary James Cleveland-The L A Gospel Messengers Inc. and A 2010 Honoree of The Hip Hop Church of L.A-West Coast: Founder Kurtis Blow BMI. The Southern California Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres. Dr.Bro.Steve Harris, Pastor Dr.Susie Jones, Dorean Edwards, Houston Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres.Catherine Dorsey, Church West Angeles COGIC-Pastor-Bishop Charles E.Blake Collaborations and Grace the stage with Deitrick Haddon, Gerald/Tammi Haddon, Pastor Calvin B.Rhone, Prez Blackmon ll, Tim”Bishop” Brown, Zaneta Motha Brown, Lettrice Lawrence, Patrick & Chris Bolton, Natasha Walker, Kym Branch, Prophet X, David Daughtry, Bobbie Lee Anderson, Nysa Shenay, Nikki Potts, Brent Jones, Kikki Sheard, just to name a few.
onscene.tv
Brutal Freeway Crash Leaves 1 Dead In Studio City | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02/06/23 2:19 A.M. LOCATION: Northbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Blvd CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a five-vehicle accident two people injured. The first victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD paramedics. At this time no age or gender of the victims is available. The crash is under investigation by the CHP For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
foxla.com
Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials
LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
LATACO
Los Angeles, CA
Comments / 3