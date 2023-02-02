Easthampton offering warming shelters during frigid temps
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton will have two warming centers open during the day on Friday and Saturday due to the anticipated frigid temperatures across the region.Dangerously cold wind chills Friday into Saturday
- Friday, February 3, 2023- The Easthampton Council on Aging, 19 Union Street from 8AM-4PM.
- Saturday, February 4, 2023- The Easthampton Public Safety Complex, 32 Payson Avenue will be open from 8AM-4PM.
The warming centers are open to anyone in need of a place to seek respite from the extreme cold.
