Let’s Talk Knoxville: Steve Edwards
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Steve Edwards, Executive Director of Marion County Conservation as we discuss his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Roslin Thompson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Roslin Thompson, Knoxville Library Director, as we talk about February events. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Spirit of Pella Part One
Jason Bandstra and Christi Vande Voort with the Spirit of Pella committee discuss the projects done to enhance holiday lighting downtown and other work for the organization heading into the busy spring of 2023 and beyond. This is part one of a two part conversation. Podcast: Play in new window...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Iowa Climate
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Climatologist Justin Glisan about the rest of winter and spring for Iowa’s climate. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
City of Indianola Hosting Photo Contest
The City of Indianola is hosting the first What Do You Love About Indianola? photo contest beginning this month, and continuing throughout the year. Indianola residents are asked to take a high-resolution photo of something they love in Indianola, submit it to the city by the end of the month, and a winner will be selected and awarded a $50 gift certificate to an Indianola business. For more information about the contest, click below.
Mason Lodge Breakfast Saturday
Mason Lodge #53 in Indianola is hosting a breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, egg casserole, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
Roger Casner
Funeral services for Roger L. Casner, 70, of Indianola, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service where family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in his name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Thomas “Tom” Swanson
Services for Thomas “Tom” Swanson age 80, of Chariton will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 11:30am. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00. Memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh.
Pella City Council to Discuss Bos Landen Rates
The Pella City Council will discuss rates at Bos Landen Golf Course at their meeting this evening. During policy and planning, the Pella City Council will review proposed use fees and other charges at the golf course that will be fully operated by the City of Pella in 2023. Matt Jennings was named the new Bos Landen Clubhouse Manager and Golf Pro in January.
Holiday Season Visits Increasing, According to Spirit of Pella
A local non-profit dedicated to enhancing experiences in the City of Pella is excited to see growth in the number of visits during the holiday season. Jason Bandstra with the Spirit of Pella Committee says the organization helped enhance Christmas lights and decorations throughout the Central Business District in 2022, which featured a new lighted tunnel in Central Park immediately north of the Tulip Toren. He says overall, based on data collected from the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance, the number of total visits to downtown businesses increased by approximately 16% from the 2021 season.
MOG Open House set for February 8
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Delores Marie (Bassett) Cowman
Funeral services for Delores Marie (Bassett) Cowman, age 74, of Knoxville will be held Wednesday, February 8 at 10:30AM at. Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville with visitation Tuesday February 7th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with the family present. from 4:00pm to 7:00pm also at Celebrate Community Church. Burial will be...
M-D Read-A-Thon a Huge Success
Melcher-Dallas students held a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participated in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raised money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
Pella, Indianola Square Off to Start LHC’s Final Week
Indianola pays a visit to Pella as the last week of Little Hawkeye Conference basketball action tips off tonight. The Indian boys have clinched a share of the league title, and will win it outright with a win in either of their last two games or one loss each by Norwalk and Newton. Indianola beat the Dutch 60-53 four weeks ago, and Pella coach Derek Schulte knows his team will have its hands full tonight.
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
Pella City Council to Discuss Maximum Levy Tuesday
During policy and planning following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council will discuss the total maximum property tax rate. Iowa Code requires cities to hold a public hearing to set that number annually, and that hearing will take place on February 21st — Tuesday’s session will be to review its current status.
Knoxville City Council Approves Bids
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session last night. Among items on the agenda were accepting a bid to award a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project to Cushman Excavating for $179,318.90. Cushman had the lowest bid out of the eight received. There was also a public hearing...
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
