Let’s Talk Knoxville: Steve Edwards
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Steve Edwards, Executive Director of Marion County Conservation as we discuss his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Spirit of Pella Part One
Jason Bandstra and Christi Vande Voort with the Spirit of Pella committee discuss the projects done to enhance holiday lighting downtown and other work for the organization heading into the busy spring of 2023 and beyond. This is part one of a two part conversation. Podcast: Play in new window...
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Pella City Council to Discuss Bos Landen Rates
The Pella City Council will discuss rates at Bos Landen Golf Course at their meeting this evening. During policy and planning, the Pella City Council will review proposed use fees and other charges at the golf course that will be fully operated by the City of Pella in 2023. Matt Jennings was named the new Bos Landen Clubhouse Manager and Golf Pro in January.
Pella City Council to Discuss Maximum Levy Tuesday
During policy and planning following regular business Tuesday, the Pella City Council will discuss the total maximum property tax rate. Iowa Code requires cities to hold a public hearing to set that number annually, and that hearing will take place on February 21st — Tuesday’s session will be to review its current status.
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
Knoxville City Council Approves Bids
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session last night. Among items on the agenda were accepting a bid to award a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project to Cushman Excavating for $179,318.90. Cushman had the lowest bid out of the eight received. There was also a public hearing...
Area Speech Students Receive High Marks at State
PCM – 1 total. Knoxville joined the other five schools in having participants at state — and those not mentioned above earned a Division II “excellent,” mark.
Indianola City Council to Consider The Village Expansion
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, where Mayor Stephanie Erickson will read a proclamation declaring February 2nd as Chris Street Day in Indianola. The council will continue a public hearing opened at their last meeting on January 16th regarding a planned unit development from The Village, who plans a $36 million expansion. The hearing was opened and left open for The Village to continue addressing nearby residents’ concerns about the expansion, and will now go before the council.
Holiday Season Visits Increasing, According to Spirit of Pella
A local non-profit dedicated to enhancing experiences in the City of Pella is excited to see growth in the number of visits during the holiday season. Jason Bandstra with the Spirit of Pella Committee says the organization helped enhance Christmas lights and decorations throughout the Central Business District in 2022, which featured a new lighted tunnel in Central Park immediately north of the Tulip Toren. He says overall, based on data collected from the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance, the number of total visits to downtown businesses increased by approximately 16% from the 2021 season.
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Series
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series Tuesday, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Thomas “Tom” Swanson
Services for Thomas “Tom” Swanson age 80, of Chariton will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 11:30am. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00. Memorials may be made to Pin Oak Marsh.
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
Vermeer Charitable Foundation Supports Local and Educational efforts in 2022
As Vermeer Corporation has grown, so has the Vermeer Charitable Foundation (VCF). In 2022, the VCF’s largest 20 gifts demonstrated a connection to local and educational organizations with more than $1,000,000 given to local organizations, with an additional $794,000 donated to educational institutions. “Our foundation works to mirror the...
Roger Casner
Funeral services for Roger L. Casner, 70, of Indianola, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service where family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in his name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Pella Show Choirs Perform Well at Mount Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella Community Schools continued competition at Mount Pleasant’s InMotion Invitational Saturday. Pella’s Varsity Choir AcaPella placed 2nd overall to Davenport Central in the grand finals and Bravo was 2nd in the Prep Division. AcaPella placed 1st during the day in Tier II earlier in the afternoon. Pelladrenaline–the middle school show choir, was 1st place in their division. The final competitive shows for the Pella Show Choirs will be on February 11th at Cedar Rapids Washington.
M-D School Construction On Schedule
Melcher-Dallas Principal Scott Bridges tells KNIA/KRLS News, the construction taking place at the school for the gymnasium, and classrooms for a music room, an art room, an ag and shop area, that were all a part of the original building that was torn down, is all on schedule. Bridges says,...
Parks and Recreation Needs at Recreation Center
One of the items on the Knoxville Parks and Recreation list are needs at the recreation center. According to Brandon Nemmers, Parks and Recreation Director there are several items. At the last Knoxville City Council meeting it was proposed for the Knoxville Recreation Center with a three phase option for...
MOG Open House set for February 8
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Pella Bowlers Sweep Triangular in Sigourney; Failor Nears School Record
The Pella bowlers swept the competition in Keokuk County during a triangular meet Saturday. The Dutch boys scored 2549 pins and the girls hit 1959, defeating both the hosting Signourey Cobras and Isaac Newton Academy. Pella’s Carter Failor improved upon his season bests, as his individual game of 269 is...
