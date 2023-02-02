Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
Court Bauer Explains Why MLW Sued WWE
Court Bauer talks MLW's lawsuit against WWE. In January 2022, MLW filed a lawsuit alleging that WWE attempted to undermine their competition by preventing MLW from finalizing multiple media distribution deals. The suit also accuses WWE of attempting to poach MLW talent while they were still under contract with the company.
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Kevin Nash: Bobby Lashley Seems To Be Missing Something, He's Not A 'Killer'
Kevin Nash says he feels like Bobby Lashley lacks the killer instinct. In recent years, Lashley has cemented one of his status as the top stars on WWE Raw. He had a lengthy run as the United States Champion, he was prominently featured as a member of The Hurt Business, and he won his first WWE Championship in 2021. Lashley also faced and defeated Brock Lesnar, one of the top stars in the business, at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. But former WWE Champion Kevin Nash says "The All Mighty" is missing something.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved
Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Details On Good Brothers' WWE Contracts
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.
WWE Raw 30, WWE Smackdown Producers, Backstage News And Notes From Before Royal Rumble
- LA Knight, Undertaker, Bray Wyatt segment: Abyss. - Seth Rollins & Street Profits vs. Imperium: Shane Helms. - Undertaker's coat and hat were sent to the show, even though it wasn't used. - Rikishi was ill, which is why the Acknowledgement Ceremony was canceled. It was known by Friday...
Fightful's Complete Archive Of SHOOTING SOFTLY -- Where Wrestlers Say Nice Things About Each Other
One of the longest-running features on Fightful has been SHOOTING SOFTLY, the polar opposite of SHOOTING HARD on someone, where we get pro wrestlers to say nice things about one another. This includes some of the most notorious haters in all the land. Below is an updated list of each edition.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Taya Valkyrie On Her Contract Status, Billie Starkz, MLW, Microman, Dario Cueto, Lucha Underground
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Taya, who you can see on MLW on Reelz!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Terrence And Terrell Hughes Hope To Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and they hope to make a big impact in 2023. Known as TNT, Terrence & Terrell have already been part of AEW Dark tapings and done extra work in WWE. For 2023, they hope to sign with a company on a full-time basis.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0