Read full article on original website
Related
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Ant-Man Writer Calls the MCU Quantum Realm "The Basement of the Multiverse"
In Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) described the Quantum Realm as "a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity." Jeff Loveness, writer of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, likens the subatomic dimension to "the basement of the Multiverse" -- one that happens to be ...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Ant-Man: Quantumania's Kang Is "the Most Powerful Villain in the Multiverse"
In the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's no villain as powerful as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of the reigning time lord -- a multiversal variant of He Who Remains (Majors), manipulator of the timeline-pruning Time Variance ...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on Almost Playing Superman
While Brendan Fraser has become beloved among DC fans for his role as Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max's Doom Patrol, he almost played another hero. Back in the early 2000s, the actor was up for the role of Superman in Superman: Flyby, J.J. Abrams' cancelled Superman origin film. For any actor who ultimately gets to ...
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events ...
Batgirl Star Brendan Fraser Reveals Details About the Films Gotham City and His DC Villain
Warner Bros. Discovery made some major decisions on their HBO Max streaming service as well as their DC Films franchise. Incoming CEO David Zaslav canceled multiple films including the in post-production Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Not much is known about why the film was really canceled, but there are reports that claim it ...
DC Studios Slate Pays Tribute to DC History in a Surprising Way
Last week, the landscape of live-action DC adaptations changed pretty significantly, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing their plans for a new era of the franchise. The duo's first initiative of storytelling in the DC Universe, titled "Chapter One: Gods & Monsters", has a lot of fans to be excited about, ...
The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, ...
That '90s Show Cast Will Make You Feel Old as They Answer Questions About the '90s
Netflix recently released the full first season of their That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show and it's definitely getting mixed reviews. That '90s Show brings back most of the series cast including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderama. Danny Masterson is absent from ...
James Gunn Posts New Superman Image After Announcing DC Movie
James Gunn posted another image of Superman after unveiling the entire DC slate. On Twitter, the DC Studios head teased the cover of Action Comics #1050. Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson ad Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote the story. Handling the artwork are Clayton Henry, Mike Perkins, Nick Dragotta. This is a pretty recent story for the ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity
DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy
Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
Quantum Leap Writer Confirms Major Change From Original Series
NBC has been bringing a sci-fi classic into a whole new generation through the Quantum Leap reboot, which has already become a smash hit since debuting last fall. The series has been remixing some elements of the franchise's canon in some unexpected ways -- and it looks like that includes doing away with one staple ...
Star Wars: The Mandalorian to Air on ABC, Freeform, and FX
Star Wars' The Mandalorian was one of the flagship TV series that helped launch the streaming service Disney+, but for those fans who have opted not to sign up for the platform in the years since its debut, you'll be able to check out the first episode later this month on linear networks. ABC, Freeform, ...
DC Reveals a Surprising Hero Is Related to Amanda Waller
DC has revealed that a surprising new metahuman mystery hero is related to none other than Amanda Waller! DC's Lazarus Planet Next Evolution continues the next big DC story event "Lazarus Planet" in which Ra's al Ghul's infamous Lazarus Pits have gone through a volcanic eruption that has covered the Earth with a Lazarus rain.In ...
Terminator: Somebody Made a T-1000 in Real Life (Sort Of)
With the rapidly-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, most of us joke about SkyNet rising before too long at all. As it turns out, part of the Terminator franchise may already be here. Last month, a group of scientists revealed they've managed to create a "liquid metal" robot reminiscent of Terminator 2's T-100 villain played by ...
Comments / 0