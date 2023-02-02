ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville's sweetest fundraiser now accepting orders

Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. Knoxville’s sweetest fundraiser now accepting orders. Interfaith Health Clinic is offering...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Win $25,000 just by making a healthier change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Want to live a healthier and richer life?. Every year, those who are ready to take on a healthier and more active lifestyle enter a contest like no other. Clean Eatz is giving you the opportunity to win big in their We Change Livez 2023 Challenge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial

The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at hospital

A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according to Knoxville Police Department. Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at …. A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody. Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl

Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. News at Midday on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash

Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News. Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New vegan soul food restaurant opens at Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soul food is an important part of African American culture. Recipes are passed down from generation to generation. The newest restaurant nestled inside Downtown Knoxville’s Marble City Market is Kianga’s Kitchen, a vegan soul food joint that is changing the way you see comfort food. “Vegan soul food, so our definition of […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

