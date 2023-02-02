Read full article on original website
Knoxville restaurateur’s fundraiser for earthquake victims reaches $50,000
A Knoxville restaurant owner has raised over double his original goal to provide emergency support to those in Turkey and Syria who were affected by the deadly earthquake that struck early Monday.
WATE
Knoxville's sweetest fundraiser now accepting orders
Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. Knoxville’s sweetest fundraiser now accepting orders. Interfaith Health Clinic is offering...
WATE
Win $25,000 just by making a healthier change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Want to live a healthier and richer life?. Every year, those who are ready to take on a healthier and more active lifestyle enter a contest like no other. Clean Eatz is giving you the opportunity to win big in their We Change Livez 2023 Challenge.
WATE
Kid Konnections helping Blount County students find a passion for reading
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Kid Konnections is a program unique to Blount County Schools helping kids find a passion for reading. Community volunteers are working with elementary students who need an extra boost in their reading skills. Jim Warner has been volunteering to read with students for 15...
WATE
Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial
The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning...
WATE
Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at hospital
A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according to Knoxville Police Department. Woman who went unresponsive in KPD custody dies at …. A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according...
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
WATE
KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. KPD: Woman becomes unresponsive in police custody. Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after...
WATE
Ten Vols chosen to work Super Bowl
Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. Ten lucky students at the University of Tennessee are packing their bags to go to Arizona this week ahead of the super bowl. News at Midday on...
Faulty phone line left Anderson County widow without service since January
A woman in Anderson County did everything she could to get her landline cordless phone working, she even called the phone company. But with no results, she called WATE's Don Dare to see if he could help.
Two children recovering after January Magnolia Avenue crash
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
WATE
2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash
Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News. Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County. WATE Midday News.
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday on 2/07. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
WATE
‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
New vegan soul food restaurant opens at Marble City Market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soul food is an important part of African American culture. Recipes are passed down from generation to generation. The newest restaurant nestled inside Downtown Knoxville’s Marble City Market is Kianga’s Kitchen, a vegan soul food joint that is changing the way you see comfort food. “Vegan soul food, so our definition of […]
