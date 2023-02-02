Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years
Innovative Industrial Properties is likely to keep growing in the long term. Investors who make small weekly purchases of its shares will get plenty of income. That said, like all stocks, it isn't a fully passive or risk-free investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon’s leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola’s brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today
Google is preparing to launch its own version of chat-based search. Interest in AI stocks continues to soar following the launch of ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?
Investors are hoping that Dogecoin can extend its current rally and eventually hit a price point of $1. Primarily, speculation has centered around a new Twitter function that would integrate Dogecoin as a payment option. While Dogecoin could also boost its value by becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain, this move seems...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Baidu Stock Soared Today
Artificial intelligence could bolster the company's advertising offerings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Like Realty Income? Then You'll Love This Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a net lease REIT that specializes in retail properties and ground leases. The company is growing rapidly, spending billions of dollars on new acquisitions and developments. Like Realty Income, Agree Realty pays dividends monthly and has a long track record of boosting its payouts. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Already Doubled in 2023 -- Could They Keep Rising?
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Offerpad Solutions and Redfin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Offerpad Solutions, Opendoor Technologies, and Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2023 $7 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Down 25% or More to Buy for Decades of Passive Income
A stock price drop hasn't kept Mid-America Apartment Communities from delivering increasing dividends. Cell tower giant Crown Castle maintains its commitment to annual payout bumps. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for the last 17 years and shows no signs of stopping. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
These 2 Hot Stocks Just Gave the Nasdaq a Lift
Skyworks Solutions stock got a boost after releasing reasonably solid quarterly financials. Take-Two also got a lift from a favorable earnings report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Fell 5% Today
Hydrogen fans predict that hydrogen gas could be a $12 trillion market by 2050. Europe alone may invest 240 billion in converting to hydrogen. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now
Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February
Microsoft's Xbox brand has experienced stellar revenue growth since 2017. Take-Two could have some lucrative developments just around the corner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
HubSpot ranked as the second-best global software company last year. Arista is a market leader in high-speed data center networking platforms. HubSpot and Arista have large and growing addressable markets. Both stocks could produce market-beating returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0