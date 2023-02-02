Read full article on original website
Related
This Texas City is Top 3 Best for Football Fans – Abilene Cracks Top 200
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in the biggest NFL game of the year this Sunday. Ahead of the big game, new research shows the best and worst football fans in the United States, and it looks like this Texas city made the top 3. I was...
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
How to Legally Get Rid of a House Guest That Won’t Leave
You invite family or a friend to come to spend a few days, maybe a week with your family for the holidays. You offer the guest room and then they overstay their welcome, what can you do? You ask nicely when they are leaving or hint around that they need to leave. According to some of the Texas landlord/tenant laws, you'll have to find a legal way to have them removed and or evicted, yes evicted from your residence.
$1.35 Billion Dollar Jackpot is the Fourth Largest in its History
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Tuesday, January 10th eluded the popular "Birthday Numbers" to become the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions in America. Birthday Numbers are those numbers that are less than 31, and lotteries usually sell a huge amount of lottery tickets within that "Birthday Numbers" range since a lot of us tend to play our birthdays, anniversaries, and any other date that may be special.
Huge Metal Stars On Barns and Houses In Texas, What Does It All Mean?
Driving down the Texas highway you'll see plenty of them. If you've been in the Lone Star State for any amount of time at all, I'm sure you've seen the huge metal stars on barns or as decoration on houses. Is there something to these stars? Did everybody just have...
10 Things In Texas Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs
Not so egg-cellent news, y'all. If you've noticed a spike in egg prices at the grocery store lately, you're not alone. According to CNN, eggs are currently almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. And while you may have initially blamed the economy or inflation for the increase, it turns out there's another culprit: a massive avian flu outbreak. Millions of chickens have been affected, leading to a shortage and higher prices. In Texas, the average price for a carton of eggs ranges from $3 for a 6-pack to a whopping $8 for organic options. So, next time you're cracking open an egg, remember the little feathered friends who made it all possible.
Here’s Why Tamales are a Big Thing in Texas This Time of Year
I was asked a question a couple of days ago, "why are tamales a seasonal thing and not big year-round? I knew the answer to that question, and better to be safe than sorry, I sought out family and friends for the facts. I decided to ask my Tia Fella...
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
978
Followers
2K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0