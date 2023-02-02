Read full article on original website
America's Ram 1200 Caught Undergoing Winter Testing
CarBuzz spy photographers have caught the upcoming Ram 1200 undergoing winter testing in northern Sweden with other Stellantis brand vehicles, such as South America's Fiat Toro (seen here testing alongside the prototype). We confirmed last September that Ram is entering the midsize truck segment, but a model year launch has yet to be announced. As there's already a running prototype, we expect a 2024 introduction.
2023 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Arrives As An Electric Cargo Van To Rival Ford E-Transit
Mercedes has entered the electric commercial van segment with the arrival of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, the first direct rival to the Ford E-Transit. The all-electric version of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van will arrive in the US in the second half of 2023, followed by Europe towards the end of this year. Mercedes will produce the eSprinter locally in Charleston, South Carolina, to get around Chicken Tax, with German production to follow for other markets.
Ford Explorer SUV Gives The Blue Oval Another Quality-Related Recall
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received over 100 complaints from owners of Ford Explorer SUVs who have experienced windshield trim panels flying off the vehicle while traveling at highway speeds, as reported by Fox Business. Thus far, 164 complaints pertaining to 2011-2019 Explorers. That range covers some 1.86 million vehicles.
Electric vehicle giant Polestar opens showroom made entirely from snow
Electric vehicle giant Polestar has made a showroom entirely from snow.The “Snow Space” has opened in the Arctic Circle city of Rovaniem in Finland. It is the second Polestar Space in Finland and one of approximately 130 Polestar Spaces in total. In below freezing temperatures, the Snow Space took approximately 20 days to build and follows Polestar’s global approach to retail and architectural design.There is a digital-first retail model used in the Space by Polestar meaning customers explore, configure and order their cars online. Polestar Spaces also offer customers the possibility to experience and test drive the electric Polestar in...
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport Seen On US Soil Raises Many Questions
It's been just over two years since Toyota confirmed that the new-generation Land Cruiser 300 Series would not be sold in the United States, but hopes that this situation could change have been raised after the rugged SUV was spotted on a car hauler in Mishawaka, Indiana. As per The...
State Farm Has A List Of Kia And Hyundai Models It Won't Insure
State Farm will no longer issue new insurance policies for select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in certain states due to a massive rise in thefts among the vehicles. State Farm employees have confirmed the list of cars that will be rejected and it covers 105 specific models and model years. The confirmation of 105 Kia and Hyundai models being blacklisted comes via New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL and includes a chart of models and years that are restricted.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
This Speedy New 26-Foot Electric Tender Is Like a Tesla on the High Seas
Stylish, sustainable and speedy, Falcon’s newest model is a true triple threat. The 26-footer, known as the Falcon E8, pairs a high-performance electric power train with a sleek body and a sophisticated interior. Penned by the UK’s ThirtyC Yacht Design, the runabout is billed as a “modern-day classic” and will bring a refined edge to all manner of tasks. “We wanted to create a no-frills stylish tender that doesn’t just look good or perform well, but will also complement any mothership,” ThirtyC’s creative director Rob Armstrong said in a statement. “The Falcon E8 is an elegant boat for guest transfers but is...
Alfa Romeo Bows Out Of Formula 1 With Striking C43 For The 2023 Season
It's a sad day for Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo fans as the brand unveiled its final F1 car of the modern era: The Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake C43. Alfa Romeo is leaving the sport at the end of the 2023 season, ending its licensing agreement with Sauber. The...
January Sales: Toyota Falters But Hyundai And Kia Set New Records
The first batch of January car sales results have shown healthy gains for brands like Hyundai and Kia, but the news was less rosy for the best-selling automaker on the planet, Toyota. As reported by Automotive News, deliveries of light vehicles are projected to increase by between 2.4% and 6.5%, and the positive start to the new year for many brands supports these estimates.
This Suzuki Hayabusa Wants To Be The World’s Fastest Snow Bike
YouTube/Grind Hard Plumbing Co.If you want to set a snow bike speed record, it makes sense to start with the fastest streetbike out there.
The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023
We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
All About Ford's History In Formula 1
Last week, Red Bull and Ford confirmed what we had suspected for a few months. It's teaming up to become Red Bull Ford (we're sure Christian Horner had naming rights) in 2026 as the new engine regulations kick in. For the most part, it's seen as a brilliant engineering and marketing move. Red Bull is immediately elevated to the favorite American team (sorry, Haas), and Ford gets to sell EVs on the back of F1 victories. A Ford Mustang Mach-E may have nothing in common with the F1 car, but the correlation alone is enough to sell thousands of vehicles.
Truth About Cars
Where Your Author Still Hasn't Purchased a Used Convertible
Would you believe it’s been a year and a half since we last discussed used convertibles? Much has changed during the interim: The economy, the used-car market, and life in general. While some of you were fairly convinced I’d purchase a car “on the rebound” after I’d dumped the quality control nightmare that was the Golf SportWagen in July of 2021, you were wrong. Let’s catch up a bit.
Volkswagen, Nissan, And Kia Declared Least Satisfying New Cars To Own
Consumer Reports has revealed the ten least satisfying cars on the market based on information from its latest member survey, along with its own ratings. Obviously, this is a list that no automaker wants to find itself on, so Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Kia will be unhappy about making more than one appearance.
Hennessey Unleashes 708-HP Corvette C8 To Take Down The Z06
Hennessey, the Texas-based firm behind the phenomenal Venom F5 hypercar, has unveiled a new supercharged Corvette C8 Stingray called the H700 - and it packs a punch strong enough to take down the Z06. The company has fitted the LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine with a high-flow centrifugal supercharger and an...
Rare Air-Cooled 1996 Porsche 911 C4S Is Selling On Bring A Trailer
When people think about how German automotive brands have affected the global market in terms of performance cars, there is usually one manufacturer that comes to mind. That company is Porsche, one that is established over the years is the top of the line and everything from luxury to track performance. In the 1990s particularly, it was pretty hard to find a vehicle that could show decent lap times that didn’t wear the Porsche nameplate. Main proponent of this was, you guessed it, the 911.
Carscoops
Tesla Model S Destroys Rivals In Freezing Weather Range Test With 329 Miles
Norway is known for its cold weather, which makes it an odd place to be the leader in EV adoption. To ensure that buyers in the chilly Scandinavian country are well-informed about how much their range will be affected by the winter, local experts run EVs through a winter range test and, this year, the Tesla Model S set a new record.
BMW i4 Owner Discover The EV Won't Update Unless Parked On Flat Ground
A BMW i4 owner was somewhat surprised to find their electric vehicle could not perform a regular software update. The reason? It was parked on an incline. First reported by The Drive, Clare Eliza's premium EV was situated on an incline when a message popped up on the central display. "The road is too steep to start the installation. Please park the vehicle on level ground." As the owner lives on a hill, this must be somewhat frustrating to deal with whenever the vehicle requires an update.
