ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden on verge of imposing historic regulation agenda

Even before President Joe Biden unveils a new and costly regulation agenda in Tuesday night's State of the Union address, he has already raced past his two predecessors in imposing one of the most oppressive and costly sets of government rules ever, according to experts. In a new report previewed...
Washington Examiner

A banal failure of a State of the Union

The best thing that can be said about President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address last night is that a record-low number of people wasted their time watching it. It was a laundry list of nanny statism, promising that not even the tiniest detail of people's lives will be free from federal interference — not “resort fees” nor “targeted advertising” on social media.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Five top takeaways from House Oversight's fiery Biden border crisis hearing

The powerful House Oversight Committee’s inaugural hearing on the state of the Biden administration’s border crisis descended into a competition between Democrats against Republicans as lawmakers from each side pushed the Border Patrol witnesses to testify in support of their views. In a lengthy hearing that stretched four...
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

State of the Union 2023: Biden to make overtures to blue-collar workers and Republicans

President Joe Biden is expected to reach out to blue-collar workers and Republicans during his first State of the Union address flanked by new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) amid 2024 reelection speculation. Biden will pitch his economic plan as one that is "investing in places and people that have...
Washington Examiner

Sorry Democrats, you’re stuck with Kamala

WHAT (AND WHERE) IS 'FAMILY FRIENDLY'?. Quin Hillyer lays out concisely why Harris is so unpopular. She cackles menacingly or awkwardly at totally inappropriate times. And when she speaks, she gives off the impression of a child who forgot to prepare for his school presentation. Here’s a partial list of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems

THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Chill out, there’s plenty of time for candidates to run for president

Another day, another headline about the Republican 2024 presidential field being “frozen” because only former President Donald Trump has announced and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) is expected to announce soon. All of these stories are extremely premature. Yes, the Democrats had 11 candidates already declared by this...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy