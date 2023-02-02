HART SLO seeks cat foster parents for senior cats

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– The Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria is seeking foster families for senior cats.

HART houses cats when their owners are no longer able to continue proper care due to financial reasons, old age, and various reasons giving the animals no place to go. Foster families can provide a safe comfortable space for senior cats who often have a hard time adjusting to a shelter environment.

Apply to foster a senior cat here or by emailing foster-coordinator@slohart.org .

