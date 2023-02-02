Read full article on original website
CDOT Builds Force of Drug Impairment Experts as New Class Launches
Cannabis, Fentanyl, methamphetamine, alcohol. What do all of these substances have in common? They can impair your ability to drive. This week and next, the Colorado Department of Transportation will train law enforcement officers from across the state to better investigate and recognize drug impairment through Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) certification training.
[Columnist’s note: If you enjoy reading my columns in North Forty News and are not currently a subscriber, I encourage you to support the paper with a subscription. I am issuing a challenge to you to purchase 21 weeks of NFN for $20 (enter promo code “phil” at northfortynews.com/subscribe ), and I pledge to match the first 10 subscribers with my personal donation to the paper. Just write me at the email address below and let me know you have subscribed, and I will do the rest. Thank you for supporting NFN and for continuing to read my work.]
UCHealth and Intermountain Healthcare Launch Partnership to Improve Health Outcomes and Reduce Costs
Intermountain Healthcare and UCHealth are forming a new partnership to develop a clinically integrated network (CIN) with comprehensive patient resources. The venture will bring together 700 primary care physicians and hundreds of clinics and hospitals, with support from specialists throughout Colorado. In addition, the partnership will help bring a new health insurance option to Coloradans.
