Pennsylvania State

Applications for elk hunting season now open

By Haley Daugherty
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
As of Feb. 1, applications are open for Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 elk hunting seasons. Three seasons, archery, general, and late, have been preliminarily approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners.

Interested parties can apply for $11.97 per season, or $35.91 for all three. Applications can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov or at any in-store hunting license vendor.

Seasons and bag limits will be approved at the board meeting on April 15, 2023. Changes can be made to application preferences until the application period closes on July 16, 2023.

Changes have been made to the application timeframe in response to the adjustment of the drawing date, taking place on July 29, 2023, at Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s Elk Expo, in Benezette, Pa. The drawing date was moved up to allow archery elk hunters more time to prepare.

