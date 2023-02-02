GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning, we will see a pretty fair day that will be a bit on the breezy side. Skies will stay partly cloudy and daytime highs will reach the low to mid 40's. Westerly breezes will reach 10-15 mph with gusts to 20+ mph. Those winds will become much gentler out of the south tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

1 DAY AGO