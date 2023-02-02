ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER BILL TO AMEND SANITATION RATES

The Boonville City Council considered a bill to amend the city’s sanitation rates during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. City Administrator Kate Fjell said the council was considering a 6.5 percent sanitation charge increase. Fjell said the council is currently subsidizing its increase with waste management. The...
BOONVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
kmmo.com

MIZZOU SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER OFFERING FREE TRAINING IN CHARITON COUNTY

The Mizzou Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be offering a free small business training in Chariton County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The event will be held at the Balcony Ballroom in Salisbury. The presentation will focus on what SBDC has to offer to small businesses. Anyone in need of information can visit the Missouri SBDC website at https://sbdc.missouri.edu/
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL

A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SALISBURY HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH AND DEBATE PARTICIPATE IN SEVERAL COMPETITIONS

The Salisbury High School Speech and Debate team recently competed in the Warrensburg Invitational on January 21, 2023. The team had Briana Ponder placing third in Champion Poetry and Davis Conway placing third in Humorous Interpretation. The following week, the team attended the JC Capital Classic where Briana Ponder broke...
SALISBURY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock

Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
HALE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy