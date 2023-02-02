Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BILL ACCEPTING SEWER AND WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PHASE ONE OF FOX HOLLOW DEVELOPMENT
The Boonville City Council approved a bill accepting the sewer and water infrastructure for Phase One of the Fox Hollow Development during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Development in Phase One has yet to begin. City Administrator Kate Fjell gave an update on the bill. In other news...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL CONSIDER BILL TO AMEND SANITATION RATES
The Boonville City Council considered a bill to amend the city’s sanitation rates during its meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. City Administrator Kate Fjell said the council was considering a 6.5 percent sanitation charge increase. Fjell said the council is currently subsidizing its increase with waste management. The...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE CHIEF GIVES UPDATE ON GRANTS RECEIVED FOR COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT TO MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL
Marshall Police Chief Mike Donnell gave an update on grants received during the past year for upgrades on radios and laptops for the Marshall Police Department (MPD) during the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. According to Chief Donnell, MPD received $90,000 for the upgrades. The cost...
kmmo.com
CITY OF MARSHALL ANNOUNCES ROUTINE MAINTENANCE ON STORM SIRENS
The City of Marshall has announced routine maintenance on storm sirens on Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday February 8. Citizens are advised that sirens may sound off for short intervals throughout the maintenance period.
kmmo.com
CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
kmmo.com
MIZZOU SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER OFFERING FREE TRAINING IN CHARITON COUNTY
The Mizzou Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be offering a free small business training in Chariton County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The event will be held at the Balcony Ballroom in Salisbury. The presentation will focus on what SBDC has to offer to small businesses. Anyone in need of information can visit the Missouri SBDC website at https://sbdc.missouri.edu/
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOMECOMING COMMITTEE TO HOLD TWO SERVICE EVENTS IN FEBRUARY
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Homecoming Committee will be holding two events in its ‘Paint the Town Blue’ 2023 Homecoming celebration the week of February 21-25, 2023. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, SFCC will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
kmmo.com
SALISBURY HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH AND DEBATE PARTICIPATE IN SEVERAL COMPETITIONS
The Salisbury High School Speech and Debate team recently competed in the Warrensburg Invitational on January 21, 2023. The team had Briana Ponder placing third in Champion Poetry and Davis Conway placing third in Humorous Interpretation. The following week, the team attended the JC Capital Classic where Briana Ponder broke...
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
