Inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival© Welcomes Co-Stars of RALLY CAPS at Lake Worth Premiere

Local filmmaker hosts screening of new film
Local independent filmmaker Gabriel Rhenals hosted an advance screening of his new feature film, State v. Unknown, at the Kendall Branch Library auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21. A Kendall resident for nearly 30 years, Rhenals has written, produced, directed, shot and edited 16 short films and two feature films. He...
South Florida’s own Marvin Samel debuts new film iMordecai – a love letter story to South Florida
Winner of the 2022 Miami Jewish Film Festival Audience Award, iMordecai, is coming to South Florida theaters this February with lots of anticipation. The film, which was directed by Boca Raton’s Marvin Samel, is a feel-good comedy about a Holocaust survivor whose life changes forever when he must face the realities of a modern world – navigating his first iPhone. The film is based on Marvin’s real-life stories of his father Mordecai that accumulated over the years. What originally started as vignettes had developed into real comedic situations with a cinematic feel, and thus iMordecai was born.
Deering Estate to host Valentine’s Day concert under the stars, Feb 14
The “Moonlight & Music” Valentine’s Day Concert at the Deering Estate offers couples and friends the opportunity to celebrate their love at an outdoor concert under the stars on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Guests can pack a picnic, preorder food or purchase food when they arrive, then settle...
Feast with the Beasts to return to zoo following 3-year hiatus
Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on Mar. 3, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
Metropolitan Flare Meets Comfort Food at Charming Sadelle’s Bistro by the Bay
Nestled in the heart of the Grove is a gem of a restaurant that belongs to a family of prestigious international eateries owned by Major Food Group, an elite hospitality group organized by Restaurateurs Jeff Zalaznick, Rich Torrisi, and Mario Carbone. Located on Mary Street, it’s called Sadelle’s and boasts...
Service organizations in South Florida hard at work
South Miami, Coral Gables, Miami, Kendall and Coconut Grove Rotarians and Rotarians around the world are committed to volunteer service, “Service Above Self.”. The clubs are looking for those of like mind to join them in their community outreach efforts. Aside from making a positive impact, Rotary is a great way to make new friends and make a difference in the lives of so many.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s Emerging Artists Program Promotes the Future of Independent Artists
As one of the largest outdoor arts events in Florida draws near, organizers are focused on much more than the weekend’s success. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board, its President Monty Trainer, and Executive Director Camille Marchese also manage to keep a keen eye on the roll-out of their various community arts programs – including the recently revamped the Emerging Artists Program.
Valentine’s Day Love Story : Reuniting octogenarian couple after 41 years
Aventura resident Frank Ures, 81, instantly knew he had met ‘the one’ the night of a fraternity social at the University of Florida in 1960. “Carol was 18, innocent, yet sophisticated with beauty queen potential,” Frank recalls. They quickly fell in love and after five years of dating, planned to wed. Unfortunately, their parents felt they were too young and did not approve.
5th annual Dirty Socks Run/Walk on Sunday, March 5th
Ellie Levy was a fighter from the start. She loved life and lived it fully. Ellie battled cystic fibrosis until she passed away at the age of 23. She was bright, funny and wise. Ellie cared enormously for others. She felt particularly passionate about helping other children and young adults who, like herself, battled life-threatening illnesses. Ellie wanted to ensure that all children had what they needed to survive, regardless of cost.
2023 Supercar Saturdays Florida hosted at new site, Gulfstream Park Village, Saturday, February 11th
Supercar Saturdays Florida (SSF), presented by Warren Henry Automotive Group, is a monthly gathering of over 200 elite cars and their owners, auto enthusiasts and patrons held on the second Saturday of every month . The new 2023 location for SSF is Gulfstream Park Village in Hallandale Beach, starting on Saturday, February 11th from 9am – 12 noon.
After a Year of Growth and Recognition, Affinity Management Looks to Add More Staff, Success in 2023
Affinity, South Florida’s premier community association management firm based in Doral, Fla., anticipates a banner year ahead after experiencing solid growth in 2022. Specializing in delivering financial, on-site, and administrative services for planned communities, HOAs, high-rise buildings, co-ops and condos, Affinity is capitalizing on significant recognition from several esteemed publications to expand its team and further increase its business by offering financially fit, time-efficient, personalized “A to Z” planning services for building management and residents.
25th annual Brunch for the Animals at LEVEL THREE in Aventura Mall
The Humane Society of Greater Miami is taking their Brunch for the Animals to the “next level” for its 25th anniversary on Sunday, March 12th, at LEVEL THREE at the Aventura Mall. The animal welfare organization and Aventura Mall invite you to the fabulous LEVEL THREE venue for Miami’s favorite, life-saving brunch and you will not want to miss it.
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Mesut Ozgen and Dr. Federico Bonacossa from FIU GuitART Festival
________________________________________________________________________. FIU School of Music GuitArt runs February 18- 26, The Wertheim Performing Arts Center. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts about the community, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered.
Village Middle School Earth Day Art Contest returns
An annual tradition in Palmetto Bay, the Earth Day Art Contest, is back for 2023. The contest is open to all village middle school children in grades 6-8 and is an opportunity to “express care and concern for our planet through creativity.” The winning artwork will be displayed on the village Parks & Recreation Department Earth Day web page and on social media.
Six Chambers of Commerce gather for Laugh N’ Lunch at Dania Improv
Talk about a fun afternoon! Randie Shane, Executive Director of the Dania Beach Chamber, recently invited her fellow Chamber leaders from six Chambers to join her members for a Laugh N’ Lunch at the Dania Improv. Joining in on a great afternoon of comedy , lunch and networking were the Hollywood Chamber, Hallandale Beach Chamber, North Miami Beach Chamber, Davie Chamber and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber.
Love is in the air at Aquanox Spa
Luxury spa at Sunny Isles’ Trump International Beach Resort offers special treatments throughout February. Sunny Isles, Fla. – (January 24, 2023) – Whether it’s for a significant other, a family member, or yourself, there’s no better way to show how much you care than with a rejuvenating, relaxing, refreshing spa treatment. This Valentine’s Day, and throughout the month of February, the Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami on iconic Sunny Isles Beach, will offer a special menu of love-ly treatments.
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry to host job fair Wed. February 22nd
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa; an award-winning resort in Aventura, will be hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, February 22 from 1 – 4pm in the King Ballroom. A variety of positions within categories including Rooms & other Operations; F&B and Culinary; and Management are open. The...
A Visit to the Frozen Continent – Antarctica
Why would anyone leave the warm subtropical climate of Florida to travel to the coldest place on earth… the frozen desert of the South Pole? Well, as an intrepid traveler, I am always curious. And since I have visited all of the other six continents, I felt compelled to visit the seventh.
Christ the King Lutheran Church, Music Series
Christ the King Lutheran Church invites all to a free concert series on the. beautiful grounds of the church in the Gazebo on the east side of the property. Each Sunday in March from 4pm – 6pm the Church will present a concert. featuring talented musicians, some of whom...
GREATER MIAMI JEWISH FEDERATION COLLECTING RELIEF FUNDS TO AID VICTIMS OF TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKES
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established an emergency relief fund to assist those affected by the powerful earthquakes that occurred in Turkey and Syria this morning, killing thousands of people and displacing thousands more. Federation’s overseas partners are already on the ground, providing. immediate humanitarian aid to victims...
