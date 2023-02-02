ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Once facing life in prison, Cedric Struggs ordered released from custody

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reIqe_0kaQ6eLy00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served more than 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly robbery has been ordered released from custody after his murder conviction was vacated and he was resentenced on the remaining charges.

Judge Gregory Pulskamp resentenced Cedric Struggs to four years and, noting he has served far more time than that, ordered him released “as soon as possible.”

Defense lawyer Cynda Bunton said it’s likely California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will release her client within 15 days.

Struggs had been serving a sentence of 25 years to life for his role in the July 16, 1980, robbery of the Hudson Oil gas station. One of Struggs’ co-defendants, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun and fatally shot gas station employee Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest. Robinson also shot and wounded another person and shot at but missed a third person.

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

The law at the time said defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony — such as robbery or burglary — that resulted in the death of another person.

In 2019, the law changed and now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

Pulskamp wrote in a ruling last month there’s no evidence Struggs supplied the gun used to shoot Dishman, the incident happened quickly and there’s no evidence Struggs encouraged the shooting.

The judge, however, wrote his ruling doesn’t mean Struggs has been found factually innocent of murder.

Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County

“The ruling is limited to a finding that under the current law, Mr. Struggs has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have acted with reckless indifference to human life while participating in the robbery and burglary on July 16, 1980,” Pulskamp wrote.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Hearing postponed for 2 charged in CDCR counselor’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least a week before a realistic trial date is set in the case of two men charged with killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor as he charged an electric vehicle. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, was charged with murder and robbery days after the Aug. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested again for hate crime, threatening to kill grocery shoppers: BPD

Update: Bakersfield Police have confirmed this is Aceves’ second time being arrested for a hate crime. In July 2021, Aceves brandished a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at family member: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD. BPD officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court, just east of Hughes Lane, according to BPD. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arraignment postponed for 2 charged in Baker Street homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday. Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says. The 26-year-old mother […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing 82-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing at-risk man, according to a release from the department. William Lee Phillips Sr. was last seen in the 3400 block of Glenridge Street on Feb. 6. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, BPD said. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
UC Daily Campus

‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?

We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

BPD seeks help in finding at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway at-risk teenage girl. According to a release by the BPD, Jazell Paredez, 16, was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive and has a medical condition and no history of running away. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy