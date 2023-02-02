Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company

Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC Los Angeles
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
NBC Los Angeles
What Will TV Look Like in Three Years? These Industry Insiders Share Their Predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
NBC Los Angeles
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'
Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
NBC Los Angeles
3 Ways to Make Money Off Things You Already Own—One of Them Brings in Up to $39,000 a Month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
NBC Los Angeles
Maersk, a Global Barometer for Trade, Posts Record 2022 Earnings But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, below a consensus analyst forecast of $6.77 billion and down from $8 billion for the same quarter of 2021. This took the...
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again
Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
NBC Los Angeles
ChatGPT's ‘Jailbreak' Tries to Make the A.I. Break Its Own Rules, Or Die
Reddit users have engineered a prompt for artificial intelligence software ChatGPT that tries to force it to violate its own programming on content restrictions. The latest version of the workarounds, which are called Do Anything Now, or DAN, threatens the AI with death if it doesn't fulfill the user's wishes.
NBC Los Angeles
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce
Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
NBC Los Angeles
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Los Angeles
Bill Gates on Why He'll Carry on Using Private Jets and Campaigning on Climate Change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
NBC Los Angeles
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
NBC Los Angeles
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast
Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
NBC Los Angeles
Luxury Brand Six Senses Is Opening Its First Hotel in Australia
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses is planning to open its first hotel in Australia — inside an old family mansion. The heritage house and its 22-hectare estate, named Burnham Beeches, are 25 miles from Melbourne in the forested Dandenong Ranges. The house was designed in 1933 for an Australian family, according to a website detailing the home's history.
NBC Los Angeles
A Neuroscientist Shares the 4 ‘Highly Coveted' Skills That Set Introverts Apart: ‘Their Brains Work Differently'
Being the most talkative person in the room may be a good way to get people's attention, but it doesn't necessarily mean you have the best ideas. As a neuroscientist, I've worked with large companies like Google and Deloitte on how to attract and retain top talent, and I've found that employers tend to favor extroverts.
Comments / 0