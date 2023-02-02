Read full article on original website
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Watch U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Speaks on the Debt Ceiling
(The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver an address Monday on the debt ceiling. His speech comes a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union address.
Biden Plans to Go After Social Media and Kids' Mental Health in SOTU Speech
President Joe Biden will discuss data privacy and online safety when he delivers the annual State of the Union address Tuesday. During the speech, Biden will call for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people. Biden will also call for bipartisan support to impose limits...
Judge Suggests Abortion Might Be Protected by 13th Amendment Despite Supreme Court Ruling
A federal judge suggested that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly posed that hypothetical in a court order in a case against anti-abortion activists charged...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
Who Sits Where at the President's State of the Union Address?
President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The annual speech brings together the three branches of government under one roof and allows the president to make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. The State of the Union...
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
Toll of Police Brutality Visible at State of the Union
The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody sat alongside lawmakers in the House to hear the President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Mothers, fathers and loved ones of victims of police...
Trump Appeals Nearly $1 Million in Sanctions for ‘Frivolous' Suit He Filed Against Hillary Clinton
Former President Donald Trump and one of his lawyers said they are appealing nearly $1 million in sanctions imposed on them by a federal judge in Florida. The judge sanctioned them for what he called their "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, former FBI officials, the Democratic National Committee and others.
Rep. Katie Porter Says Governor Should Keep Promise to Choose Black Woman to Fill Feinstein's Seat
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) says Governor Gavin Newsom should uphold his promise to choose a Black woman to take Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, if the 89-year-old Senator doesn’t finish her term in office. “The Governor has made that commitment publicly to the people of California, and I think...
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
