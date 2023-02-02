ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Watch U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Speaks on the Debt Ceiling

(The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver an address Monday on the debt ceiling. His speech comes a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union address.
Biden Plans to Go After Social Media and Kids' Mental Health in SOTU Speech

President Joe Biden will discuss data privacy and online safety when he delivers the annual State of the Union address Tuesday. During the speech, Biden will call for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people. Biden will also call for bipartisan support to impose limits...
Who Sits Where at the President's State of the Union Address?

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The annual speech brings together the three branches of government under one roof and allows the president to make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. The State of the Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
WASHINGTON STATE
Toll of Police Brutality Visible at State of the Union

The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody sat alongside lawmakers in the House to hear the President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Mothers, fathers and loved ones of victims of police...
TENNESSEE STATE

