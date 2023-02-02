Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting toxic soluble Aβ oligomers
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
MedicalXpress
Studies point the way to broadly effective treatments for ALS
Each year in the U.S., 5,000 patients receive a diagnosis of ALS, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that will likely kill them within two to five years. In the quest to find a cure for these patients, a team of researchers led by USC Stem Cell scientist Justin Ichida has identified two promising avenues for developing new treatments for diverse forms of this devastating disease, which is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease. Their findings are published in a pair of studies: the first appearing in the journal Cell Stem Cell on February 2, and the second in the journal Cell on February 7.
MedicalXpress
Five reasons physical activity is important for cancer patients
You might know that physical activity can help lower your risk of getting many common types of cancer. But what many of us don't realize is just how important physical activity is if you've been diagnosed with cancer. While patients were previously told to rest during cancer treatment, the overwhelming...
MedicalXpress
One in two cancer patients may develop long COVID, with risk higher in women
More than one in two cancer patients at a US cancer center experienced symptoms of long COVID-19 for more than six months after initial infection, according to a study published today in eLife. The findings are comparable to reported incidence of long COVID-19 in the general population but also show...
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening more cost effective when using risk model-based strategies, study shows
Risk model-based lung cancer screening strategies, which select individuals based on personal risk, are more cost effective than current recommendations based solely on age and smoking history, according to a study led by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) Lung Working Group, which includes researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify a gene signature to assess cancer risk in people
In a paper published in PNAS, Maureen Murphy, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Wistar's Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center and Ira Brind Professor and Program Leader in the Molecular & Cellular Oncogenesis Program, and team have identified a gene signature that accurately predicts the functioning of P53 variants, important information to assessing cancer risk and optimizing choices for cancer therapeutics.
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
MedicalXpress
Hundreds of US doctors lost their lives during pandemic
Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March 2020 through December 2021, researchers say. Older...
MedicalXpress
Study finds night staff at nursing homes had lower rates of COVID-19 testing and vaccination than day shift
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regular testing and vaccinations of nursing home staff have been critical strategies for containing virus outbreaks in nursing homes. In order to assess how various structural factors affected the differences in testing rates and vaccinations, researchers analyzed data from nursing homes across the country, looking specifically at work shifts.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
MedicalXpress
Dental service use falls and oral health worsens after people become eligible for Medicare, finds study
Half of all older adults in the U.S. lack dental insurance, and in 2018, nearly half of older adults received no dental care. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, has examined changes in dental care and oral health after older adults become eligible for Medicare, the traditional version of which covers medical services, but not dental care.
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
MedicalXpress
Children of overprotective parents tend to live less, study suggests
Men who had an overprotective father and little autonomy during childhood may run a 12% higher risk of dying before their eightieth birthday. In the case of women who had an overprotective father, the risk of dying before the age of 80 can increase by 22%. On the other hand, for women who were well cared for by their mother during childhood, the risk may decrease by 14%.
MedicalXpress
Cancer researchers find that tumors' metabolism is slower than suspected
Scientists have never known precisely how much energy a cancerous tumor expends growing in the mammalian body. They hypothesized that it consumes a great deal of energy, churning through nutrients and putting healthy tissue—the heart, the liver, the pancreas—at a disadvantage as the metabolic system spreads the nutritive wealth.
MedicalXpress
'Shed-MEDS' protocol can reduce risk of drug interactions in older people
An estimated one in six older adults in the United States who take multiple prescription drugs risk major drug-drug interactions and other adverse drug effects that can worsen their medical conditions, increase the likelihood of cognitive impairment and falls, and lead to hospitalization or death. Deprescribing is a systematic effort...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage 76 percent in adults 60 years and older
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage reached 76 percent among adults aged 60 years and older by the end of 2022, according to a study published in the Feb. 3 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Man Kai Wong, M.P.H., from the...
MedicalXpress
A surgery option when epilepsy treatments don't work
For people living with epilepsy who have tried various epilepsy treatments to control their seizures with little success, there is another option. It's a surgery called resection of an epileptic focus, or resective surgery—where surgeons remove or disconnect the area in the brain that is no longer properly functioning and is generating seizures. Dr. Jonathon Parker, a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon, explains how this surgery works.
