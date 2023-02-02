Send Valentine’s Day Cards to Patients at Children’s of Alabama

Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 2, 2023

Lee Evancho

Birmingham, AL – Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day.

Through Feb. 14, you can send free greeting cards to patients in the hospital. Visit give.childrensal.org/valentinesday and select one of three Valentine’s Day card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day.

“Hospitalized children can’t attend school parties or exchange Valentines,” Children’s of Alabama community development manager Mindy Wald said. “A simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits.”

The card drive is sponsored by Spire, a proud supporter of Children’s since 2017. Spire will also match donations made by donors during this card drive up to $5,000.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the medical play program brings smiles to the patients and families at Children’s and helps brighten up their day,” Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Mississippi and Gulf Coast, said. “That’s why Spire is excited to once again support this special Valentine’s Day campaign.”

Children’s cannot accept any in-person gift donations, handmade cards, food/candy, stuffed animals, toys depicting violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items and gently used homemade items due to infection control protocols.

For more information about donating to Children’s of Alabama patients, visit Childrensal.org/foundation .

About Children’s of Alabama

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout Central Alabama. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children’s is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians, as well as private practicing community physicians.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE