Danville’s House of Hope held a ribbon cutting on Monday for their new expansion to the shelter. The expansion almost triples the size of the shelter to 46 beds. The new expansion is named “Norma’s Place” in honor of Norma Brower, a former city employee and board member who had a passion for helping others in need. House of Hope Executive Director, Jude Swanson, says many things have contributed to the need for the expansion.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO