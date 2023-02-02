Read full article on original website
WBTM
Man Found Shot in Martinsville, Investigation Underway
A shooting in Martinsville is under investigation after a 19-year-old man was found shot. The man was found at the intersection of Market and Fayette Street at around 6:40 pm on Monday. According to WSET, the man had non-life-threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects and the shooting is under...
WBTM
City of Danville Seeking Bids for Monument-Berryman Area
The housing division of the City of Danville’s Community Development Department is accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. The project area consists of 110 controlled parcels, large and small, with groupings up to 2.36 acres (largest). The total acreage is around 17 acres. A request for proposalshas been issued. Proposals are due by 2 p.m. on Feb. 17.
WBTM
House of Hope Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Expansion
Danville’s House of Hope held a ribbon cutting on Monday for their new expansion to the shelter. The expansion almost triples the size of the shelter to 46 beds. The new expansion is named “Norma’s Place” in honor of Norma Brower, a former city employee and board member who had a passion for helping others in need. House of Hope Executive Director, Jude Swanson, says many things have contributed to the need for the expansion.
