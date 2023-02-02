ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Oklahoma is a friendly dog in need of a caring home

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXdnf_0kaQ3ihp00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Oklahoma is a bouncy border collie, pit bull mix who needs a loving home.

He came into the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray. Oklahoma is very friendly, outgoing and is always ready to go on an adventure.

He is less than a year old and would do best in an active home with people who will enjoy playing a lot with a new furry friend.

Oklahoma is smart and very eager to please somebody who will take the time to train him.

He is 10 months old, vaccinated and microchipped.

To inquire about Oklahoma, and other pets, you can visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

