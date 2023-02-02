Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."

CALIFORNIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO