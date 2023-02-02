here's the problem with government assistance once they get it even though they know it's temporary they never want to give it up
a lot of jobs now offer medical. there's no reason for anyone to be unemployed unless they're in a wheelchair. a lot of stores will hire handicapped people.losing Medicare is a no-brainer if you are receiving from the pandemic. there's a lot of people are just floating with food stamps and Medicare and not working. it is the window of opportunity for people to find their dream job as nobody is applying for it. it is there for the taking look for the qualifications and do what you have to do to qualify.
