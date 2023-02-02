ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sannene Garehime
4d ago

here's the problem with government assistance once they get it even though they know it's temporary they never want to give it up

baby d
2d ago

a lot of jobs now offer medical. there's no reason for anyone to be unemployed unless they're in a wheelchair. a lot of stores will hire handicapped people.losing Medicare is a no-brainer if you are receiving from the pandemic. there's a lot of people are just floating with food stamps and Medicare and not working. it is the window of opportunity for people to find their dream job as nobody is applying for it. it is there for the taking look for the qualifications and do what you have to do to qualify.

Related
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NPR

6.8 million expected to lose Medicaid when paperwork hurdles return

Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."
CALIFORNIA, PA
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
The US Sun

Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible

ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHO 13

Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
IOWA STATE
OurSentinel

OurSentinel

Saint Joseph, IL
ABOUT

The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

 http://www.oursentinel.com

