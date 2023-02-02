Explore Michigan: Snow fun at the Higgins Lake-Roscommon WinterFest
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking to have some fun in the snow before winter’s end? Then the Higgins Lake-Roscommon County WinterFest is right up your alley.
Hosted up north in Roscommon County on Feb. 17-18 by the Higgins Lake-Roscommon County Chamber of Commerce, this wintry celebration has two fun-filled days of activities for all ages.
The festival kicks off with a special pancake breakfast at the Lyon Township Hall, with more festivities going on next door at Park 27.
Meanwhile at the Higgins Lake North State Park, you can participate in a snowmobile radar run, a kids carnival, the Carboard Classic sled race, a chili cook-off and much more.
Higgins Lake is a 9,900-acre lake that’s an excellent destination for people who love fishing and crystal clear water.
It’s the 10th largest inland in Michigan and is a two-hour trip from Lansing.
You can get more details about the Higgins Lake-Roscommon County WinterFest by visiting its Facebook page.
