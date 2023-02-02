Read full article on original website
Company looks to develop hydropower, recreation on Sewall’s Island
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new proposal from a renewable energy company out of New Jersey looks to develop hydropower and bring new recreational opportunities to Watertown. LinkPast Solutions has submitted an application to the federal government looking to study the feasibility of Sewall’s Island. The Black River...
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Air Brake is adding new assembly jobs to its Watertown headquarters. The company, which manufactures train control systems for the railroad industry, made the announcement Tuesday. NYAB currently employs approximately 250 at its Starbuck Avenue facility. The latest action adds up to 20...
Make your reservations for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 69th Annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, passed away at home in Clayton, NY on February 4, 2023, after a full and adventurous life. Her son William was by her side. She was born at home in Detroit, Michigan on October 14, 1929, to Florence Estelle (Dixon)...
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th. Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Everyone’s friend Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown, died January 31, 2023, at 5:55pm at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 1, 1961, in Watertown NY, a son of Jeffrey and Dorothy Fleming Turner. He graduated from Watertown High School, being voted Class Partier of the Class of 1980.
Hospital CEO on vaccine litigation: ‘What do we do to move forward?’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been three weeks since a State Supreme Court judge ruled New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional. Where does it stand now and what does one hospital leader think?. Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center didn’t lose...
Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) at the St. Philip & James Catholic Church in Lisbon with Rev. Kevin O’Brien & Pastor Floyd McCallum co-officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday prior to the funeral from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Paul passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do. One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.
Watertown fire chief to propose plans for department staffing at Monday’s city council meeting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their department’s staffing levels from 66 to 73. In a memo to city council, Timerman says they were denied SAFER Grant funding which is federal money that would cover the salaries and benefits of new firefighters for three years. In turn, he says their current staffing generates very high levels of overtime, spending close to $700 thousand so far this fiscal year.
Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Deferiet
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Wilna Ave. Deferiet, died Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for three days. Willy was born on July 13,1942 in Deferiet, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw)...
Your Turn: feedback on Contour Airlines, golf course clubhouse & Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flight tracking software said 34 Contour Airlines flights were canceled in 2 weeks between Ogdensburg and Philadelphia. The CEO says icy weather and mechanical issues have been challenging:. My son-in-law and grandchildren missed my husband’s funeral because they were stuck in Philly for 2 days...
Beagle announces run for second term as Lowville’s mayor
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The village of Lowville’s mayor is throwing his hat into the ring for another term. In a release Monday, first-term Mayor Joseph Beagle announced he’s running for reelection. Beagle says he’s been on the village board for 12 years. In his time as...
Breezy with rain late in the day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly but will end up well above freezing. Temperatures started in the single digits and teens above zero. Highs will be around 40. The day starts with sunshine but clouds up toward afternoon. We expect rain, snow, and possible mixed precipitation by...
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A travel advisory was issued for Lewis County early Monday morning. A notice from the sheriff’s office says that roads are extremely icy with patches of black ice. The advisory is in effect until further notice.
