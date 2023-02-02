ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Hoisington police say attempted kidnapping report was false

By Wil Day
KSN News
 5 days ago

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hoisington Police Department (HPD) says a report of an attempted kidnapping Wednesday evening was a false report.

According to a Facebook post by the HPD , the victim originally told police that they were walking in the 800 block of West 2nd Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday when a white van approached him with at least two men inside.

He told investigators that one of the men grabbed him and tried to pull him into the van, but he was able to escape and run away. The department now says the investigation determined that the report was false .

Woman dies in Reno County crash

Hoisington Police thanked the public for the tips and information they received regarding the case.

KSN News

KSN News

