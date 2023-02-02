ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Liviu Roman

Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Ohio

The Midwestern state of Ohio is recognized for its lengthy history, illustrious cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The state is home to various tourist attractions, from adventure seekers to history enthusiasts. The following are the top 10 Ohio tourist attractions that you should not skip:
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
columbusunderground.com

Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050

Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code for Super Bowl 57 delivers $3,000 no-sweat bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for Super Bowl week is setting the stage for Eagles-Chiefs. The Super Bowl is...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: how to claim the best bonus this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Buckeye State bettors eager to tackle Sunday’s Super Bowl can do with our exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. New users...
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants

In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH

