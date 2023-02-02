Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
Cleveland.com
Bruce Springsteen tickets: Where to score seats for Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit concerts
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are on tour and will make a stop in Cleveland, as well as other nearby cities, including Columbus and Detroit. Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off the tour Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will end the concerts on April 14 in Newark, N.J. From there, they will head to Europe.
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip
Ohio is a diverse and historic state located in the Midwest, offering a range of attractions and destinations for visitors. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or historical sites, Ohio has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Ohio.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Ohio
The Midwestern state of Ohio is recognized for its lengthy history, illustrious cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The state is home to various tourist attractions, from adventure seekers to history enthusiasts. The following are the top 10 Ohio tourist attractions that you should not skip:
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Deer Creek Named in 10 Best Fishing Lakes for Crappie
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In 2022, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife awarded 9,723 Fish Ohio pins to successful anglers with qualifying catches. These trophy fish join the more than 400,000 catches recognized since 1976 in the Fish Ohio program. The Fish Ohio program celebrates amazing...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two cities
According to a Redfin report, the proportion of American homebuyers purchasing their home with cash, avoiding a mortgage, increased to 31.9% in October 2022, the highest rate since 2014.
columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
Cleveland.com
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
