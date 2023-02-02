ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth fire truck stolen from motel as its crew treated patient, department says

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A Fort Worth Fire Department truck was stolen on Wednesday night in south Fort Worth while the members of its crew were treating a patient, the department said.

A person purloined Engine 17 from the Delux Inn near South Freeway and East Seminary Drive. Its crew arrived at the motel at 7:42 p.m. and began to treat a medical problem, a fire department spokesperson said.

Nine minutes later, someone entered the motel lobby and told the firefighters that their truck had just been stolen.

The crew stepped outside and watched as the engine was driven away. They requested police.

The engine was found about two blocks away and had minor damage. No one was inside.

The fire department spokesperson did not answer a question that asked by what method the suspect accessed the apparatus.

The truck was taken out of service while an investigation is underway. The crew of Engine 17 will work from a reserve apparatus.

The fire department was working with police to investigate the theft. A police spokesperson referred a question on the matter to the fire department.

There was no delay or impact to the patient’s care, the fire department spokesperson said.

