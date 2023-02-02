ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Commissioners appoint members to Adult Community Corrections Board

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners appointed five members to the Laramie County Adult Community Corrections Board during their Tuesday meeting. The appointed members, who will serve four-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026, are:. Sylvia Lee HackI, District Attorney. Perry Rockvam, Laramie County Detention Administrator. Carol Mitchelson, Wyoming...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Medicaid expansion bill dies, Healthy Wyoming vows to continue the fight

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite having more support than ever across the state, the Medicaid expansion bill, House Bill 80, died without being heard by Wyoming legislators. “We are very disappointed that one legislator can prohibit our elected representatives from considering Medicaid expansion after constituents have shown such strong support,” said Ana Marchese, director of Healthy Wyoming. “The people of Wyoming deserve better. We will keep fighting to be heard.”
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Friday Food Bag Foundation unveils ‘Beef for Backpacks’ program partnership

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well — or at all — over the weekends. This week, the organization and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon are announcing its partnership with Beef for Backpacks, a pilot program in Laramie County that aims to ensure children in food-insecure homes are able to get enough protein in their diets.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold February meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting for February on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom. Please follow the instructions below to join...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/6/23–2/7/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

A fixture of downtown Cheyenne, Cathedral of St. Mary celebrates 114 years

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cathedral of St. Mary has been a staple of Cheyenne for 114 years, and the history of the surrounding Catholic community goes even deeper. The history of the Catholic Church in Cheyenne has been carefully collected by the cathedral and put together by parishioners throughout the years in a booklet that is available to the public.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/7/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shilo Desiree Gifford, 39 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY

