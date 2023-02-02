CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well — or at all — over the weekends. This week, the organization and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon are announcing its partnership with Beef for Backpacks, a pilot program in Laramie County that aims to ensure children in food-insecure homes are able to get enough protein in their diets.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO