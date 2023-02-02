Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners appoint members to Adult Community Corrections Board
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners appointed five members to the Laramie County Adult Community Corrections Board during their Tuesday meeting. The appointed members, who will serve four-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026, are:. Sylvia Lee HackI, District Attorney. Perry Rockvam, Laramie County Detention Administrator. Carol Mitchelson, Wyoming...
capcity.news
Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
capcity.news
Healthcare advocates celebrate Medicaid for Moms clearing its second hurdle on House floor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Uninsured new mothers are one step closer to accessing a full year of postpartum health coverage after House Bill 4 passed second reading by the House on Tuesday. The bill will provide uninsured new mothers in Wyoming access for a full year to the medical and...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting nominations for Youth Conservationist of the Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes and honors youth from across the state who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and the field of conservation, either as an individual or as part of a group. Nominations are now open for this year’s recognition.
capcity.news
Medicaid expansion bill dies, Healthy Wyoming vows to continue the fight
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite having more support than ever across the state, the Medicaid expansion bill, House Bill 80, died without being heard by Wyoming legislators. “We are very disappointed that one legislator can prohibit our elected representatives from considering Medicaid expansion after constituents have shown such strong support,” said Ana Marchese, director of Healthy Wyoming. “The people of Wyoming deserve better. We will keep fighting to be heard.”
capcity.news
Friday Food Bag Foundation unveils ‘Beef for Backpacks’ program partnership
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well — or at all — over the weekends. This week, the organization and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon are announcing its partnership with Beef for Backpacks, a pilot program in Laramie County that aims to ensure children in food-insecure homes are able to get enough protein in their diets.
capcity.news
Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
capcity.news
Special council meeting authorizes Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities to apply for $1.9 million grant
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a special meeting this afternoon, City Council members unanimously approved a resolution that would authorize the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities to apply for a $1.9 million grant from the state. The board is requesting funds from the Local Government Project American Rescue Plan Act...
capcity.news
Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
capcity.news
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
capcity.news
Housing and Community Development office announces CDBG COVID-19 funding available
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Housing and Community Development Office received a Community Development Block Grant in support of COVID-19 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. There is $67,225 available to award nonprofit agencies that are dealing with COVID-19–related issues. The deadline...
capcity.news
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold February meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting for February on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom. Please follow the instructions below to join...
capcity.news
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/6/23–2/7/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
A fixture of downtown Cheyenne, Cathedral of St. Mary celebrates 114 years
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cathedral of St. Mary has been a staple of Cheyenne for 114 years, and the history of the surrounding Catholic community goes even deeper. The history of the Catholic Church in Cheyenne has been carefully collected by the cathedral and put together by parishioners throughout the years in a booklet that is available to the public.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/7/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shilo Desiree Gifford, 39 –...
capcity.news
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
capcity.news
Crash leaves travel lane blocked near Pine Bluffs at milepost 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A crash has blocked a travel lane near Pine Bluffs at milepost 2, the department of transportation announced this afternoon. Drivers are advised to be prepared to stop and expect delays. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
Comments / 0