Karen Romero
5d ago
good ole boys, if it doesn't line their pockets, forget it. that's the reason so many are hooked on street drugs, burglaries, depression, but the good Ole boys sitting at home eating steak lol
Donald and Linda
4d ago
Seniors and other taxpayers have a hard enough time paying our own insurance and bills. We don't want our $$$s paying for more Medicaid.
Beetle Juice !
5d ago
Wyoming - what a cruel state ! Everyone in the legislature should be fired immediately !!!!!!
