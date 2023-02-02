ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Karen Romero
5d ago

good ole boys, if it doesn't line their pockets, forget it. that's the reason so many are hooked on street drugs, burglaries, depression, but the good Ole boys sitting at home eating steak lol

Donald and Linda
4d ago

Seniors and other taxpayers have a hard enough time paying our own insurance and bills. We don't want our $$$s paying for more Medicaid.

Beetle Juice !
5d ago

Wyoming - what a cruel state ! Everyone in the legislature should be fired immediately !!!!!!

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

No Compromises So Far As Three Amendments To Wyoming Abortion Ban Fail

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives majority allowed no compromises Tuesday to a proposed sweeping abortion ban. Three House delegates as of Tuesday at noon had brought three amendments to the “Life Is A Human Right Act,” House Bill 152, after spending...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray’s Declared Open Season On Election Equipment; Lawmakers May Have Hit Their Limit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proposed legislation that would have given the Wyoming Secretary of State authority to question and revoke certain election equipment was stripped Tuesday morning. There were two important amendments made to the bill titled “Election Equipment – Federal Certification” by Secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Crossover Voting Bill Headed To State Senate

A bill aimed at preventing voters from changing their party registration just ahead of Wyoming Primary elections has passed the Wyoming House and now moves on to the state Senate. Opponents of crossover voting in Wyoming primary elections have been trying for years to get the practice banned, so far...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at the State Capitol by Brian Kopsa of Cheyenne. Brian writes: “I took this photograph last week after our second arctic cold front came through. Actually, it may reveal the true story behind the demise of the High Plains bison herd!”
WYOMING STATE

