Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything to Know About Rihanna's Performance
The halftime show for Super Bowl LVII is set up to deliver one of the most memorable solo performances in history. Rihanna, a once in a generational artist, will take center stage on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. She is set to steal the show at Super Bowl in State Farm Stadium -- home of the Arizona Cardinals -- in a contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a 12-time Billboard Music Award winner and has recently been nominated for Best Original Song [Lift Me Up] at the upcoming Academy Awards.
NBC Washington
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History
There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
NBC Washington
Most Memorable Off-The-Field Super Bowl Moments
Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As...
NBC Washington
Tom Brady Plugs Brand by Tweeting Pic in His Underwear
Tom Brady plugs brand by tweeting pic in his underwear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady already has a new career post-retirement: Underwear modeling. The 45-year-old star took to his social media on Monday, less than a week after announcing his NFL retirement, and posted a selfie where he stripped down his brand's underwear line.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Comments / 0