The halftime show for Super Bowl LVII is set up to deliver one of the most memorable solo performances in history. Rihanna, a once in a generational artist, will take center stage on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. She is set to steal the show at Super Bowl in State Farm Stadium -- home of the Arizona Cardinals -- in a contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a 12-time Billboard Music Award winner and has recently been nominated for Best Original Song [Lift Me Up] at the upcoming Academy Awards.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO