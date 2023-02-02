Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company

Read full article on original website
Related
Plant-Based Salmon Startup Capitalizes on Rising Interest in Fake Seafood
While the plant-based burger wars have been waging for several years now, plant-based fish is just in its infancy. But that is about to change, as new contestants enter the mix with various types of faux fish offerings, and investors rush in to fund them. In the U.S. alone, investment...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC Chicago
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says
Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
NBC Chicago
Billionaire Tesla Bull Ron Baron Says Musk Suggested He Would Make Multiples on His $100 Million Twitter Investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
Facebook Co-Founder Moskovitz Funds Research Into Cooling the Earth With Sunlight Reflection
Sunlight reflection or solar geoengineering involves releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to temporarily cool the Earth. The Degrees Initiative, a nonprofit research organization, just announced a $900,000 round of funding to grant scientists in Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand and Uganda to study its effects.
Dow Erases Losses, Gains More Than 100 Points After Powell Says the Fed Is Getting Inflation Down
Stocks recovered Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was starting to decline. The 30-stock index was up 132 points, or 0.4%, reversing an earlier loss of 186 points. The S&P 500 traded up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. "The disinflationary process, the process of...
NBC Chicago
Maersk, a Global Barometer for Trade, Posts Record 2022 Earnings But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, below a consensus analyst forecast of $6.77 billion and down from $8 billion for the same quarter of 2021. This took the...
NBC Chicago
Microsoft Announces New A.I.-Powered Bing Homepage That You Can Chat With
This is CNBC's live blog covering Microsoft's press event from its headquarters, where the company announced a new AI-powered Bing homepage that you can chat with, and an update to its Edge browser. Microsoft held a press event on Tuesday where it announced new AI-powered updates to its Bing search...
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
NBC Chicago
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
NBC Chicago
CNBC Daily Open: Powell's Speech Was Hawkish. Investors' Mood Was Bullish
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
Luxury Brand Six Senses Is Opening Its First Hotel in Australia
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses is planning to open its first hotel in Australia — inside an old family mansion. The heritage house and its 22-hectare estate, named Burnham Beeches, are 25 miles from Melbourne in the forested Dandenong Ranges. The house was designed in 1933 for an Australian family, according to a website detailing the home's history.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0