Read full article on original website
Related
Bet on It: 1 in 5 US Adults Will Bet on This Year's Super Bowl, Gaming Group Says
A record 50.4 million American adults plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, wagering a total of $16 billion, the gambling industry's national trade group predicted Tuesday. The American Gaming Association forecasts that 1-in-5 American adults will place a bet on Sunday's NFL championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0