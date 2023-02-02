Read full article on original website
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack
Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Presiding Over House Leaves Viewers 'Physically Ill'
The congresswoman performed as speaker pro tempore, a role that temporally replaces the House Speaker on the floor. She tweeted: "I could get used to this..."
Kaitlan Collins Says Biden ‘Almost Relished’ Back-and-Forth with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republicans During SOTU
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins described President Joe Biden as “lively and engaged” during his State of the Union address and pointed out he seemed to enjoy sparring with Republicans, perhaps a sign that he is prepared to run for reelection in 2024. “A lot will be said, Wolf,...
WATCH: Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can’t’ Beat Biden … Days After Pledging to Support Him in 2024
Even though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) promised to support Donald Trump as a potential 2024 GOP nominee, he openly assessed that the former president wouldn’t defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch. Speaking with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, Sununu addressed recurring speculation about his entry into...
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
Tucker Carlson Complains Biden Is Appointing Too Many Non-Whites to Federal Courts: ‘Race-Based Hiring’
Tucker Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for appointing a demographically disproportionate number of non-White judges to the federal bench. “So the point of diversity, equity, and inclusion – as you’ve often heard – is to wind up with a leadership class that ‘looks like America,'” he told viewers on Monday night.
Joe Scarborough Mocks Marco Rubio Attack on Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon: If America is in Decline, ‘MOVE TO RUSSIA!’
There was a lot going on Morning Joe Monday morning, but in the segment featured above, the words that best describe it include mockery, frustration, and sheer animus towards various Republican officials. However, Senator Marco Rubio caught the worst of it. And yes, patriotism came up also, but in the...
‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech. The Fox News panel addressed expectations for Biden’s speech before Congress. Kayleigh McEnany, who served in the Trump administration, declared the United States “compromised” and bashed Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon, before rattling off a series of national security and foreign policy criticisms for his first term in office.
McConnell Denies He Ousted Rick Scott from Committee in Retaliation for Leadership Challenge: ‘That’s Just Not True’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) denied he removed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) from the Commerce Committee because the Floridian challenged him for the GOP’s top leadership position. Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, McConnell told Martha MacCallum that Scott’s bid to unseat him as...
Melania Trump Watched Raid On ISIS Leader From Situation Room, Suggested Promoting ‘Hero Dog’ Story: Book
Melania Trump was behind her husband’s administration pushing stories about the “hero dog” Conan after a 2019 raid on an ISIS leader, and she reportedly made this recommendation after witnessing the raid from inside the Situation Room. Christopher Miller, former acting Defense Secretary under Donald Trump, wrote...
Family ‘Hell-Bent’ on Trump Winning in 2020 Die in Apparent Suicide Pact
Police in Pennsylvania believe a family of three known to neighbors and community members as devout supporters of Donald Trump, died in a suicide pact, according to police. Three bodies were found on Jan. 25 in a home in West Manchester Township, located in York County. Police found them while conducting a welfare check on the victims, who have since been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Daub, 62-year-old James Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub, their daughter.
Brian Kilmeade Complains ‘Half the Country Will Be Totally Enraged’ By Biden Calling Out ‘MAGA Republicans’ at SOTU
Brian Kilmeade reacted negatively when a Fox News voter panelist suggested it would be a good thing for President Joe Biden to talk about MAGA Republicans in his State of the Union address. Fox & Friends aired Kilmeade on Tuesday as he spoke with the panel about what they expect...
CNN’s Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace Gush About ‘Feisty’ Biden SOTU Speech, Jousts With Hecklers: ‘That Was The Magic Moment!’
CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace gushed over President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, calling it “feisty” and singling out the “magic moment” Biden took on heckling Republicans. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House...
