ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Travis Kelce Begs Chiefs Fans ‘Do Not Touch The F*cking Rocky Memorial’ Amid ‘Curse’ Against Eagles’ Opponents

By Luke Kane
Mediaite
Mediaite
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mediaite

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Mocks NFL Conspiracy Theorists: My Knee Injury Was the Worst Thing the League ‘Ever Scripted’

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce mocked NFL conspiracy theorists after he said commissioner Roger Goodell scripted his torn ACL in 2012. Many of the conspiracy theories stem from comments former NFL running back Arian Foster made on his Barstool Sports podcast, Macrodosing, at the end of January. Foster mocked NFL fans who think the league predetermines the outcome of games. The sarcastic tone stemmed from the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals after the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mediaite

Huh? Famed Sports Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ Comes Out Against Legalized Sports Gambling: ‘I Think All That Glitters Is Not Gold’

Notorious sports gambler Jim McIngvale, “Mattress Mack,” came out against the idea of his home state of Texas legalizing sports gambling. McIngvale cashed out on a $75 million payday in November after the Houston Astros won the World Series. In May 2022, he placed a $3 million bet on the Astros at 10-1 odds before he added more wages to his bet as the season progressed. He also got into a firey altercation during World Series game three with Philadelphia Phillies fans after leaving Citizens Bank Park following an Astros loss.
TEXAS STATE
Mediaite

Colin Cowherd Says He Had Offers To Join Political Networks But ‘I Don’t Manufacture Outrage’

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd informed his audience that he had offers to join political networks but ultimately shot them down to stay with sports. Cowherd discussed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James‘ personality and how The Herd host thinks the NBA icon cares too much about how people feel about him. Cowherd immediately pivoted and brought up multiple situations where political news outlets approached him about leaving sports talk radio to do political commentary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
18
Followers
403
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy