Travis Kelce Begs Chiefs Fans ‘Do Not Touch The F*cking Rocky Memorial’ Amid ‘Curse’ Against Eagles’ Opponents

Notorious sports gambler Jim McIngvale, “Mattress Mack,” came out against the idea of his home state of Texas legalizing sports gambling. McIngvale cashed out on a $75 million payday in November after the Houston Astros won the World Series. In May 2022, he placed a $3 million bet on the Astros at 10-1 odds before he added more wages to his bet as the season progressed. He also got into a firey altercation during World Series game three with Philadelphia Phillies fans after leaving Citizens Bank Park following an Astros loss.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO