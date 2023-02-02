Travis Kelce Begs Chiefs Fans ‘Do Not Touch The F*cking Rocky Memorial’ Amid ‘Curse’ Against Eagles’ Opponents

Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Cold Feet? Tom Brady Announces He Won’t Start Calling Games on Fox Sports Until Fall 2024
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady told Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd that his duties as Fox’s lead NFL game analyst — initially slated to commence immediately after his retirement from football — now will not begin until the fall of 2024. Brady signed a lucrative contract with...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Mocks NFL Conspiracy Theorists: My Knee Injury Was the Worst Thing the League ‘Ever Scripted’
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce mocked NFL conspiracy theorists after he said commissioner Roger Goodell scripted his torn ACL in 2012. Many of the conspiracy theories stem from comments former NFL running back Arian Foster made on his Barstool Sports podcast, Macrodosing, at the end of January. Foster mocked NFL fans who think the league predetermines the outcome of games. The sarcastic tone stemmed from the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals after the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter.
Aaron Rodgers To Take a 4 Day Isolation and Darkness Retreat Before Making Decision About Future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he will take a four-day retreat of isolation and sitting in complete darkness for “contemplation” about his future. The star quarterback’s Packers career has been in question since the team’s final game in January. NFL insiders have speculated he could...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Huh? Famed Sports Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ Comes Out Against Legalized Sports Gambling: ‘I Think All That Glitters Is Not Gold’
Notorious sports gambler Jim McIngvale, “Mattress Mack,” came out against the idea of his home state of Texas legalizing sports gambling. McIngvale cashed out on a $75 million payday in November after the Houston Astros won the World Series. In May 2022, he placed a $3 million bet on the Astros at 10-1 odds before he added more wages to his bet as the season progressed. He also got into a firey altercation during World Series game three with Philadelphia Phillies fans after leaving Citizens Bank Park following an Astros loss.
Colin Cowherd Says He Had Offers To Join Political Networks But ‘I Don’t Manufacture Outrage’
Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd informed his audience that he had offers to join political networks but ultimately shot them down to stay with sports. Cowherd discussed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James‘ personality and how The Herd host thinks the NBA icon cares too much about how people feel about him. Cowherd immediately pivoted and brought up multiple situations where political news outlets approached him about leaving sports talk radio to do political commentary.
